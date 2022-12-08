ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo opportunity: Giant teddy bear at Kidd Springs Park

Dallas Park and Recreation brought back festive photo opportunities to local parks this year. Oversized holiday decorations are set up as props at four parks in Dallas. Stacks of red ornaments have been placed at Samuell-Grand Park in East Dallas and Bachman Lake Park near Preston Hollow. There’s a giant teddy bear at Kidd Springs in Oak Cliff, and Santa’s sleigh is at Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center near Hamilton Park.
Holiday lights, decorations in East Dallas

After seeing colorful fall scenes in our neighborhood this year, we now get to see festive holiday displays, courtesy of our neighbors. It could be hard to make time to drive around and see the displays, so we’re here to help. If you missed Halloween and fall decorations from around East Dallas, click here.
One known suspect still at large in murder of South Dallas 7th grader

Two young men have been arrested and one remains at large in the late-September shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards, who was found shot and left in a South Dallas field a few blocks from his family home. Police arrested Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, and charged...
Glosslab opens 2nd Dallas nail studio

Glosslab will officially open its second Dallas location this Friday, Dec. 16. The membership-based and nail studio is set to open this latest location at 4416 Lovers Lane, just across from The Meat Shop. Glosslab is also hygiene-first and woman-owned. Owner Rachel Apfel Glass founded the nail studio in 2018...
Trustee Mackey: DISD District 7 monthly updates

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving break and are getting back into the swing of things before the next holiday. Below you’ll find Dallas ISD and District 7 updates from this past month:. Dallas ISD District 7 monthly updates. Dallas ISD holds steady on national assessment: Dallas...
