Prince Iheanyi Njemanze styles all 69 guests in Nazarene Amictus apparel for his Ethereal Black and White -Themed Birthday Party in Lagos

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Lori Harvey Wears Off-White’s Edgy Wedding-inspired Balaclava Dress at Baby2Baby Gala
Lori Harvey arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, wearing a white dress that was equal parts sporty and evening wear. In honor of the occasion, Harvey donned a white long-sleeve balaclava dress with cutouts under the arms by Off-White. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The late Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s founder and creative director who died in 2021, initially designed Harvey’s dress, but his successor Ib Kamara completed the final version. The...
Kim Kardashian Brings Biker Chic Energy to Art Basel in a Bjork Tee, Black Leather Slacks and Stiletto Boots
Kim Kardashian was spotted making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Kardashian and her famous friends, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Mirroring her motocross look from yesterday, Kardashian wore a bright blue cropped Bjork graphic T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The edgy biker chic look was rounded out with sturdy black leather trousers with a baggy quality and a high-waisted fit. Always one for dramatic accessories, the...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony
Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner
Chrissy Teigen arrived at the White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington, wearing an elegant pink off-the-shoulder gown. Teigen’s floor-length gown details included a strapless design with ruffled detail on the bodice. The gown also had voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, complemented her ensemble with a pair of black opera gloves.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Teigen coordinated the look with a black clutch adorned with a crystal-embellished bow. The...
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner
Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots. Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch. When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses
Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
SZA Embraces Y2K Nostalgia in New Crocs Collaboration With Distressed Denim Details and Flip Phone Jibbitz Charms
SZA has teamed with Crocs once again on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The footwear brand and Grammy Award-winning musician revealed on Dec. 1 the release of their second collection, which will be reimagined versions of the Crocs’ Cozzzy Sandal and the Crush Clog silhouettes.More from WWDRoberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023 The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal will be fuzz lined and will come in a distressed denim print. The SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog will be in a heightened silhouette and in the same denim print, this...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
