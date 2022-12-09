Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Beats Core i9-13900K By 10 Percent In New Benchmarks

It's no secret that Intel is preparing the Core i9-13900KS to rival the best CPUs on the market. The special edition Raptor Lake processor will boost to an impressive 6 GHz; however, early benchmarks have revealed that the Core i9-13900KS may not be much faster than the Core i9-13900K , the existing flagship Raptor Lake chip.

The Core i9-13900KS retains the same recipe as the Core i9-13900K, which will wield 24 cores and 32 threads. In addition, the configuration consists of eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. Therefore, the Core i9-13900KS' performance uplift will come entirely from the improved clock speeds. The regular Core i9-13900K hits 5.8 GHz through Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) technology, whereas the Core i9-13900KS will reach 6 GHz. The extra 200 MHz will lift the Core i9-13900KS slightly over the Core i9-13900K.

Hardware detective Benchleaks uncovered three Geekbench 5 submissions for the Core i9-13900K. We've used the highest result for comparison to get an idea of the best-case scenario. The test system's other components included the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero and an ultra-fast 32GB DDR5-7200 memory kit.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Benchmarks

Processor Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score Core i9-13900KS 2,319 26,774 Core i9-13900K 2,227 24,311 Ryzen 9 7950X 2,192 22,963 Core i9-12900KS 2,081 19,075 Core i9-12900K 1,988 17,324

Note: Non-Core i9-13900K scores are from Geekbench 5's processor database.

The Core i9-13900K delivered 4.1% higher single-core performance than the Core i9-13900K. The chip also outperformed the Core i9-12900KS and Core i9-12900K by 11.4% and 16.6%, respectively. The Core i9-13900KS also exhibited 5.8% higher single-core performance than the Ryzen 9 7950X , AMD's current Ryzen 7000 flagship.

In terms of multi-core performance, the Core i9-13900K was up to 10.1% faster than the Core i9-13900K. It also jumped ahead of the Core i9-12900KS and Core i9-12900K by 40.4% and 54.5%, respectively. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 7950X was no match for the Core i9-13900KS, either, with the 6 GHz chip obtaining a 16.6% higher multi-core score.

With the Core i9-12900KS, Intel had the fastest gaming processor that money could buy. Unfortunately for the Blue Team, AMD later snatched the title with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D . As a result, Intel aims to recover the crown with the Core i9-13900KS. However, word on the street is that AMD is reportedly cooking up to three Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache chips for 2023, so it will be an excellent year for gamers with many formidable gaming options.