Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
Pelicans And Jazz Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
numberfire.com
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is on track to play on Sunday after he was designated as probable with lower back tightness. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 53.1 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting Monday night for Oklahoma City; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Daigneault is at it again, shaking up the lineup without a care in the world. On Monday, Williams is being brought back into the starting lineup. The corresponding move is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl heading to the bench.
numberfire.com
Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
numberfire.com
Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) expected to play for Memphis Monday
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia (foot) is expected to play in the team's Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaRavia has been dealing with a foot injury since the end of November, but seems primed now to make his December debut against the Hawks tonight. If he does play,...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Texans waive running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers. Benjamin has been placed on waivers for the second time this season after the Texans let the 23-year old go after two games. Expect Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to see more volume in Houston's backfield. On 72...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday
The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
numberfire.com
Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
