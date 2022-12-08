Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Feb 4, the event announced on Monday. Harrison had one of his most impactful seasons this year, amassing 30 tackles (6 1/2 for loss), three sacks, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups and an interception. The Lewis Center, Ohio, native will have the opportunity to build off of those lofty statistics in the College Football Playoff, as well.

