2news.com
Consumer Habits, Consumption Lounges, Economic Uncertainty to Define Nevada Cannabis in 2023
Deep Roots Harvest expects that in 2023 cannabis consumer habits will shift, as a more educated customer base places new focus on specialty products, trusted brands and increasingly savvy attention to strains, cannabinoids and terpenes. This is one of three trends that Deep Roots Harvest expects will define the Nevada...
2news.com
STEP2 Accepts 4,700th Client
STEP2, a local non-profit, is pleased to announce the acceptance of their 4,700th client. Since 1986, 4,700 women (and counting) have chosen to work with STEP2 to overcome their substance use disorder. STEP2 was the first substance use disorder treatment facility in Nevada to offer a safe place for women...
2news.com
Angel Tree Toy Workshop
The State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family services hosted a toy workshop. The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties.
2news.com
Nevada Women's Fund Scholarship Applications Open Dec. 15
Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) will accept scholarship applications for the 2023/2024 school year from Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2022 through Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Individual scholarships begin at $2,000 and assist local women pursuing higher education in a variety of fields including nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education.
2news.com
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
2news.com
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
2news.com
Nevada State Police warn community of recent scam calls
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command says it has received reports of fraudulent calls from persons claiming they represent the Nevada Highway Patrol and asking for personally identifiable information. State Police say if you or anyone you know receive a suspicious call, do not give out your information. Please...
2news.com
Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada
A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
2news.com
Operation Santa Claus
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves all flew on a Nevada Air National Guard plane to surprise families in need. Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted by Children’s Cabinet families, volunteers and supporters.
2news.com
Mandatory boil water order issued in Cold Springs
Great Basin Water Company has issued a mandatory Boil Water Order for all premises west of Village Parkway and south of highway 395 in Cold Springs. The order began at 4 p.m., Friday and is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Until further notice please boil...
2news.com
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
2news.com
Tahoe's four feet of weekend snow guarantees early Christmas and great holiday ski conditions
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” took on a whole new meaning this past weekend as more than four feet of snow fell on Tahoe ski resorts, guaranteeing prime conditions for the holidays. With roads plowed, a forecast of sunshine throughout the week, and expanded ski terrain now open, Santa arrived early for winter enthusiasts and the area’s hospitality businesses.
2news.com
Holiday Bazaar Supporting Seniors
People were invited to shop local vendors, hear live music and join in some holiday activities. This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive.
2news.com
Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow
NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
