Read full article on original website
Related
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. If you're kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still […]
Best holiday beauty deals from Amazon, Ulta, Sephora to add to your cart now
‘Tis the season for shopping! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be in our rearview mirror, but plenty of vendors are still offering major discounts - and most likely will be up until Christmas. But you need to start checking items off your holiday list now in order to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock items.
16 Beauty Items to Gift Someone When You've Run Out of Ideas
Here's the thing about me: I love a gifting challenge. Whether it's for a co-worker at the office or a distant relative, coming up with a genius gift idea is a game I don't like to lose. Every year, the predicament of finding an easy yet thoughtful present inevitably arises, and my solution is typically found in Nordstrom's beauty department. It's been my go-to for gifts for years, and this holiday season is no exception. Below, you'll find the beauty items that I think make safe gifts. From a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick trio ($32) to a press-on manicure kit ($20), these are the 16 items that will make gift giving an entirely stress-free process this season.
AOL Corp
Olivia Wilde loves CeraVe — grab the eye cream on sale for $13
When celebs such as Olivia Wilde (and nearly 30,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon) rave about a beauty product, we're all ears. An Amazon No. 1 bestselling in its category, CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is on sale for only $13 — and you can also save 50% on one if you buy two! You don't have to face the day with dark circles and bags under your eyes anymore. Hooray!
fashionweekdaily.com
Laura Brown & Laura Dern Host Roger Vivier Dinner, Brunello Cucinelli’s Italian Takeover In LA, Partying With Retrofête In Soho
Laura Brown and Laura Dern raise a glass to Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni. Dynamic duo Laura Brown and Laura Dern welcomed friends of Roger Vivier to Holloway House in Los Angeles to celebrate the whimsical luxury footwear and accessories brand’s creative director, Gherardo Felloni. The evening brought a slice of Parisian glamour to the West Coast, with floral-laden tables by Mimi Brown Studio and a delectable three course meal for 40 guests, all of whom were kitted out in embellished sandals, divine boots, and covetable handbags from the maison. Among those in attendance were screen stars such as Allison Janney, Christina Hendricks, Lake Bell, Kristen Wiig, Alexandra Daddario, Christine Chiu, Halson Sage, Jurnee Smollett, Brittney O’Grady, Bella Heathcote, Kathryn Newton, and Larsen Thompson.
Save 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury Makeup and Skin Care Products During Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Breaking beauty news alert: Beauty Insiders can score 20% off the newest Charlotte Tilbury products at Sephora with code GETGIFTING. (If you’re not a Beauty Insider, it’s free to sign up.) The surprise Sephora sale includes markdowns on nearly all skin care, hair care, and makeup products through Sunday, December 11. But we’ll be taking advantage of the discounts on Charlotte Tilbury’s just-launched lipsticks, firming face creams, and beauty gift set specials before they sell out — and trust us,...
fashionweekdaily.com
Jessica Chastain Covers Marie Claire, New Updates At Instagram, A Stylish Italian Treat, And More!
Jessica Chastain glows for Marie Claire’s digital Holiday Issue. Oscar winning actress Jessica Chastain graces the cover of Marie Claire’s latest issue, giving a refreshingly honest interview about women’s rights, being raised by a single mom, and the importance of telling authentic female stories. Opening up about her childhood, Chastain says: “My mom raised me. I was very close to my grandmother, who was single most of her life. I remember I was in sixth grade, my sister was in fourth grade, my brother was in first grade, and my mom was out working as a bartender. We were home all the time alone at night. It was just like, ‘We’re taking care of ourselves.’ There was no other option. My mom couldn’t afford childcare, and she was trying to just get us fed. Getting food was the big deal.” The star says that she learned from an early age to be “fiercely protective of women” as a result. She adds: “To me it is my great fight. I use my job to try to celebrate women, but also celebrate women as human beings. Which means, yes, I can play characters that are flawed and do terrible things sometimes. It’s like my job is to constantly remind society that women are human beings.” Read the full feature here.
Are your favorite candles putting off toxic fumes?
Burning candles indoors can be potentially harmful to your indoor air quality. Here’s what you need to know about alternatives like non toxic candles.
Our Editors and 19,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree: Burt's Bees' Hand Cream Revitalizes Dry Skin
Get relief without the greasy residue.
fashionweekdaily.com
Lily Collins Covers PORTER, Jacquemus Ends The Year On A High
Lily Collins is gracing the new digital cover of PORTER, dishing on everything from what’s in store for her Netflix alter ego Emily Cooper to real life situations revolving around privacy, self-care, being true to herself, and even her guilty pleasure reality TV show of choice—Real Housewives, duh. Of her journey in the spotlight since the age of 2, she says: “I’m definitely someone who overthinks all the time. I’ve always been a real advocate of self-care, self-reflection, journaling, therapy–whatever it is that helps you center. For me, there is so much of my life that’s lived publicly, so I want to make sure that I can keep a balance. And not just for myself, but for my future family. And for my life.” Read the feature by Ellie Pithers, with styling by Coco Cassibba and photography by Olivia Malone, here.
techaiapp.com
A Perfect Pairing of Whisky and Coffee
There are many similarities between whisky and coffee. Of the many congruities, the most poignant affinity would probably be the robust culture that has accompanied the drinks for over 1,000 years. The act of consuming these reinvigorating drinks itself could be treated as a ritual of sorts where an elaborate process is observed. In appreciation of tradition and craftsmanship, The Macallan has released the second of its Harmony Collection: Inspired by Intense Arabica. This new release celebrates the coming together of coffee and whisky while also appreciating the tradition and dedication associated with the drinks.
Comments / 0