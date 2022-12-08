Read full article on original website
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud – as it happened
Ex-president’s business empire guilty on all counts, including conspiracy and falsifying records
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
CNN — A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position. Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served...
Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
CEO of The Good Feet Store on Why Same-Sex Marriage Protections Are Good for Business
This week, President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law the landmark Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrines protections for same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law. The bipartisan legislation was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week and by the Senate in late November. It will require that all 50 states recognize these unions, even those from other states. That nationwide scope is an important aspect of the law, explains Richard Moore, CEO of The Good Feet Store, a retail franchise with more than 216 locations across the U.S. “The Good Feet Store runs a national organization with hundreds...
Jan. 6 special counsel seeks communication records between Trump and Wayne County officials
A special counsel looking into last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and the probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has subpoenaed local officials in Michigan. Special counsel Jack Smith requested records from Wayne County, along with cities in Arizona and Wisconsin, that...
Dems’ final Covid report slams government failures. Congress may repeat them.
The Coronavirus Crisis committee lays out 30 recommendations for protecting the country during future pandemics.
Jim Jordan, unleashed, has a long list of House Judiciary targets: Editorial Board Roundtable
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican from Ohio’s Champaign County, has long been a political lightning rod. But the ex-wrestler who wouldn’t cooperate with the January 6th Select Committee on what he knew regarding then-President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol appears to be gearing up for investigative battle as he prepares to take the gavel of the House Judiciary Committee next year.
