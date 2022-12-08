ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
Footwear News

CEO of The Good Feet Store on Why Same-Sex Marriage Protections Are Good for Business

This week, President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law the landmark Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrines protections for same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law. The bipartisan legislation was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week and by the Senate in late November. It will require that all 50 states recognize these unions, even those from other states. That nationwide scope is an important aspect of the law, explains Richard Moore, CEO of The Good Feet Store, a retail franchise with more than 216 locations across the U.S. “The Good Feet Store runs a national organization with hundreds...
Cleveland.com

Jim Jordan, unleashed, has a long list of House Judiciary targets: Editorial Board Roundtable

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican from Ohio’s Champaign County, has long been a political lightning rod. But the ex-wrestler who wouldn’t cooperate with the January 6th Select Committee on what he knew regarding then-President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol appears to be gearing up for investigative battle as he prepares to take the gavel of the House Judiciary Committee next year.
