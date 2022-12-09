Estimating the trajectory of items in a video clip is the goal of multiple object tracking (MOT). While specific MOT standards only consider tracking objects from a small number of pre-defined categories, such as pedestrians and cars, the actual number of types of interest is enormous. Although the recent expansion of MOT to a wide range of categories may appear insignificant, it presents important issues regarding formulating and describing the community’s problem. In the same video sequence in Fig. 1, they display the tracking results from two trackers. Tracker A follows the object flawlessly but classifies it slightly incorrectly at the fine-grained level. Tracker B accurately categorizes the thing but does not follow it.

