Watch Live: Brockway at Forest Area Girls Basketball
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to East Forest High School to take on Forest Area in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bear Country. The game can be watched below or on any of our...
Forest Girls Drop Tough Battle With Brockway
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Hitting three second-quarter 3-pointers, Brockway built a 5-point halftime lead and then held Forest Area without a field goal for over 10 minutes to start the second half on its way to a 34-27 win at East Forest. Rewatch the game. The Lady Rovers rode the...
Warren Girls Fall at Cathedral Prep
ERIE – Cathedral Prep wasted little time showing why it is one of the premier girls’ basketball teams in not just District 10, but the entire state in a 67-21 win over Warren on Monday. The Ramblers outscored the Dragons 34-2 in the first quarter, and 19-0 in...
Warren Girls Battle Past Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren outscored Jamestown 17-9 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 52-44 win in the consolation game of the Southwestern (NY) Tournament. All-Tournament selection Peyton Wotorson led a balanced Warren effort with 12 points, while Alana Stuart netted 11, Meea Irwin 10 (eight in the fourth quarter), and Alyssa Farr eight.
600 by the Dozen: 12 Bowlers Roll 600 Series During League Play at Valley
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – An even dozen bowlers rolled 600 series during league play at Valley Bowling Center last week. Tom Traub’s 663 during Silver Sliders League action was the high series for the week. Jeff Trohoske rolled an even 600 during leaguy play as well. Four bowlers reached...
Christmas Party Slated for North Warren Presbyterian Church
WARREN, Pa. – The North Warren Presbyterian Church will hold a Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon, with all children aged four to grade five welcome to experience the meaning of Christmas through lessons, crafts, and music with a special visit from Santa and Crystal Claus.
Robbins to Retire After More Than 40 Years of Teaching at Pitt-Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. – Andrea Robbins, one of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s longest-serving faculty members, is retiring this week after more than 40 years of service to the university teaching chemistry and algebra. She had not planned a career in academics when she came to Pitt-Bradford in...
Santa, Mrs. Claus Collect Letters But Is Treachery Afoot?
WARREN, Pa. – Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual trip to the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry office to collect all the letters from the mailbox there this weekend. But they weren’t there alone. While there is still time to get your letter to Santa...
ENF Recognizes WCCC Students for Attendance, Work Ethic
WARREN, Pa. – Nearly 20 Warren County Career Center students were recognized by Ellwood National Forge last week for excellence in the areas of attendance and positive work ethics. Abe Bigelow, ENF Training Manager, presented the Welding Technology students with welding gloves donated by ENF. The students who excelled...
City Council Approves One-Time Payment for First Responders, DPW Staff Who Worked During Height of Pandemic
WARREN, Pa. – In a measure of gratitude for police officers, firefighters, and public works staff who worked through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren City Council unanimously approved a one-time $1,000 payment during a special meeting Monday. The payments will go to those police, fire, and DPW...
