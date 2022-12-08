Read full article on original website
Spotlight on Mental Health
Complex Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a Complex PTSD or C-PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that involves many of the same symptoms as Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a PTSD). However, unlike PTSD where the traumatic events are attributed to one instance of trauma, C-PTSD is attributed to multiple instances of trauma mostly happening during a person’s childhood. Also, when looking at the development of C-PTSD within minority populations, racism, poverty, the justice system, and oppression can add an additional layer of trauma to an individual that has experienced ongoing trauma during their early childhood years. The types of long-term traumatic events that can cause C-PTSD include:
Concerned About Your Child’s Mental Health: When To Seek Help
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Mental health issues, especially in children, are more common than you think. One in five children will experience some form of mental illness before 18. But two-thirds of those who need help do not get access to...
Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder
One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.
Mental Health Tips for Healthy Aging
According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 and over is expected to double by 2050. Research has traditionally focused on reducing physical risk factors to ward off chronic disease in those joining the ranks of our aging population. This article will focus primarily on psycho-social...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder
As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
Katherine Heigl Said Taking Medication for Her Mental Health 'Saved My Life'
The actress is opening up about her mental health, helping to chip away at the stigma surrounding psychiatric medicine.
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
Helping adolescents who are struggling with eating disorders during the holiday season
As we move into the holiday season, let’s take time to be grateful for the light we have in our lives and be mindful that we don’t ruin the light of others. Holidays are portrayed as a joyous time when friends and family gather. However, adolescents struggling with...
What You Need to Know About Smoking and Mental Health
Mental health is a complex topic. Researchers are learning more every year about how genetics and environmental factors affect mental health and emotional well-being, but there’s still a lot that we don’t fully understand. Addiction and substance use, for instance, are still areas requiring more study and better treatment options.
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
Kids can have seasonal affective disorder, too
The days are growing shorter and darker and no matter how much the fall foliage may spark joy, the lack of sun can be hard to manage—whether you’re an adult or a child. According to Mental Health America, every year, 5% of the U.S. population struggles with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. This seasonal depression is characterized by when it starts and when it ends and how it typically aligns with the seasons of the year (for most people, SAD takes place in fall and winter, but for some, it’s spring and summer). While conversations around SAD are typically geared toward adults, children—from toddlers to teens—can also struggle with seasonal depression.
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
OCD vs. Eating Disorders: What Are the Differences?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and eating disorders are both mental health conditions that can cause a lot of distress. Both OCD and eating disorders can involve obsessions, compulsions, and rigid rules around food and eating. However, there are some key differences between the two conditions. For instance, for those with eating...
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy For Addiction Recovery
Originally Posted On: https://lilacrecoverycenter.com/blog/cbt-addiction-recovery/. Many rely on CBT or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for addiction recovery and treatment. When you’re dealing with a substance use disorder, there are almost always complex and interacting issues. In fact, one problem is rarely to blame for the onset of SUD. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to identify and address every cause, whether your substance use has been impacted by genetics, life difficulties, unsafe or unsteady environments, brain chemistry, or something else.
