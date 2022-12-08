The days are growing shorter and darker and no matter how much the fall foliage may spark joy, the lack of sun can be hard to manage—whether you’re an adult or a child. According to Mental Health America, every year, 5% of the U.S. population struggles with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. This seasonal depression is characterized by when it starts and when it ends and how it typically aligns with the seasons of the year (for most people, SAD takes place in fall and winter, but for some, it’s spring and summer). While conversations around SAD are typically geared toward adults, children—from toddlers to teens—can also struggle with seasonal depression.

26 DAYS AGO