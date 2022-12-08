ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

NBC26

Oshkosh police investigating suspicious interaction, man approached child

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation involving a male approaching a child in the 700 block of Jackson Street. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a child was approached while outside of a residence by a male. During the encounter, the child's mother overheard the make ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal that he was holding.
OSHKOSH, WI
NBC26

Mural raises awareness about fentanyl epidemic

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new mural hangs in the hall of Saving Paws Animal Rescue, which shares the story of how big of an impact fentanyl can have on the community and hopes to bring awareness to its prevalence in the Fox Valley. The new mural shares the...
APPLETON, WI

