OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation involving a male approaching a child in the 700 block of Jackson Street. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a child was approached while outside of a residence by a male. During the encounter, the child's mother overheard the make ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal that he was holding.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO