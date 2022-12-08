Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
3 In-Demand Side Hustles to Start in 2023―One Pays Up to $100 Per Hour
Side hustles continue to be a popular way for Americans to make some extra cash. Nearly half, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. That's up from 34% in December 2020. If you're considering picking one up yourself,...
Asking for a raise every 6 months is the key to getting rich—even in this economy, says TikTok finance guru with millions of followers
“If you’re only making $40,000 a year, there [are] only so many costs you can cut before you’re living a miserable life," says Vivian Tu of YourRichBFF.
freightwaves.com
Getir acquires Gorillas — and Gorillas investors may go bananas
Ultrafast grocery delivery startups were once seen as part of the future of last-mile delivery, with several earning valuations over $1 billion just months after launching. Instead, though, the space has been marred by layoffs, cash burns and total shutdowns as rapid delivery firms struggle to work out the unit economics of 15-minute delivery.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
GiftAMeal helps restaurants fight hunger—and make new fans
Giving back has always been important for Andrew Glantz. In high school, the entrepreneur helped raise more than $350,000 for an organization called Jr. Variety, and as a student at Washington University in St. Louis, he co-owned a campus nonprofit that redistributed donated goods. But during a college internship at...
The Price of Coffee Is Falling
Two-thirds of Americans drink coffee every day. That is more than 200 million cups. Coffee is like gasoline. A rise in prices hit the pocketbooks of tens of millions of people. Fortunately, the price of coffee has started to tick down. The International Coffee Organization tracks coffee prices every day. The unit of measure is […]
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Ashley Love named first CFO of Clean Juice
The Charlotte, N.C.-based Clean Juice chain has named its first CFO. Ashley Love will lead the organic juice and food bar franchise’s finance, human resources, compliance and legal departments, while focusing on cost-saving efficiencies, streamlining financial operations, ensuring regulatory compliance and implementing scalable systems to support the brand’s growth, the company said Tuesday.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Largest Jack in the Box franchisee makes strategic investment in fast-casual Nick the Greek
The 48-unit Nick the Greek chain has been acquired by YTG Enterprises LLC, an affiliate of the largest domestic Jack in the Box franchisee, the company announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed. Anil Yadav, CEO of YTG’s parent company Yadav Enterprises Inc., said the Fremont, Calif.-based company took a controlling...
mansionglobal.com
Postmates Co-Founder Wants $11.25 Million for Hawaii Home
Postmates co-founder Bastian Lehmann is asking $11.25 million for his fully furnished Hawaii home, car included. The four-bedroom, roughly 5,000-square foot estate is located at the Hualalai Resort in the pricey Kailua-Kona neighborhood on the west coast of the island of Hawaii, according to listing agent Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty. The property has Pacific Ocean views, he said.
Bottom Bunk’s Chargeback Experience a Cautionary Tale for SMBs
Cole Richman, owner and founder of Bottom Bunk, had to ask his payments processor that question not long after launching the online sneaker and apparel store in late 2020. With $500,000 worth of sneakers sold on the firm’s website and brick-and-mortar locations in just its first few weeks, Richman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that one day he woke up to find Bottom Bunk’s bank accounts had been frozen by the merchant’s service provider.
Mic
75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
restaurantbusinessonline.com
C3 turns an online sausage shop into a virtual restaurant
C3’s latest virtual brand is a hot dog shop. The digital restaurant company on Monday unveiled Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, a joint venture with Snap-O-Razzo, an online seller of high-quality hot dogs for home preparation. Snap-O-Razzo was founded during the pandemic by Ralph Perrazzo after the closure of his meat-centric...
retailtouchpoints.com
Dynamic Pricing and Personalization in an Age of Persistent Inflation
Amid soaring prices, retailers, CPG brands and consumers have to decide how best to thrive in an era of ongoing inflation. Consumers will opt to buy fewer products or postpone purchases when facing less spending power and concerns about a recession. Growing numbers of retailers and CPGs see dynamic pricing alongside personalization, when applied intelligently, as key strategies to boost the appeal of their products to highly price-sensitive customers.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How supper clubs are keeping the past alive
Wisconsin is known for dairy cows, cheese curds and the Green Bay Packers. This week’s edition of Restaurant Rewind reminds listeners that supper clubs also belong squarely on that list. This episode looks at the peculiar institutions that grew out of Prohibition and speakeasies, only to be re-embraced by...
3 Best Places To Sell Furniture Online When You Need Money Fast
Furniture is likely one of the most valuable things you have around your home or in storage, so if you need to make money quickly, you might consider selling some of it to help you stay afloat. There...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Former Krispy Kreme president Maria Rivera named CEO of Smalls Sliders
A former president of Krispy Kreme has been named CEO of the quick-service Smalls Sliders concept. Maria Rivera, who served previously as Krispy Kreme’s U.S. president, will take the helm of the Atlanta-based slider concept. She replaces former CEO Joe Lewis. The now five-unit Smalls was co-founded by Walk-On's...
Personal, no-bake honey rum balls are too good to give away
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Woman Hangs Long Picture Frame Shelf Behind Her Couch as a Brilliant Storage Solution
This is a great solution to managing clutter.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Sweet Orange Rolls
These gooey sweet orange rolls are sticky, gooey, and topped with orange zest icing. Make them for the holidays or for a special breakfast. Orange rolls are always a good idea. We have pumpkin rolls, maple cinnamon rolls, and we needed to add an orange roll to our roster. These orange rolls have a bright and citrusy flavor, an ooey-gooey middle and a frosting you just can’t resist.
Comments / 1