ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Getir acquires Gorillas — and Gorillas investors may go bananas

Ultrafast grocery delivery startups were once seen as part of the future of last-mile delivery, with several earning valuations over $1 billion just months after launching. Instead, though, the space has been marred by layoffs, cash burns and total shutdowns as rapid delivery firms struggle to work out the unit economics of 15-minute delivery.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

GiftAMeal helps restaurants fight hunger—and make new fans

Giving back has always been important for Andrew Glantz. In high school, the entrepreneur helped raise more than $350,000 for an organization called Jr. Variety, and as a student at Washington University in St. Louis, he co-owned a campus nonprofit that redistributed donated goods. But during a college internship at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of Coffee Is Falling

Two-thirds of Americans drink coffee every day. That is more than 200 million cups. Coffee is like gasoline. A rise in prices hit the pocketbooks of tens of millions of people. Fortunately, the price of coffee has started to tick down. The International Coffee Organization tracks coffee prices every day. The unit of measure is […]
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Ashley Love named first CFO of Clean Juice

The Charlotte, N.C.-based Clean Juice chain has named its first CFO. Ashley Love will lead the organic juice and food bar franchise’s finance, human resources, compliance and legal departments, while focusing on cost-saving efficiencies, streamlining financial operations, ensuring regulatory compliance and implementing scalable systems to support the brand’s growth, the company said Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
mansionglobal.com

Postmates Co-Founder Wants $11.25 Million for Hawaii Home

Postmates co-founder Bastian Lehmann is asking $11.25 million for his fully furnished Hawaii home, car included. The four-bedroom, roughly 5,000-square foot estate is located at the Hualalai Resort in the pricey Kailua-Kona neighborhood on the west coast of the island of Hawaii, according to listing agent Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty. The property has Pacific Ocean views, he said.
HAWAII STATE
PYMNTS

Bottom Bunk’s Chargeback Experience a Cautionary Tale for SMBs

Cole Richman, owner and founder of Bottom Bunk, had to ask his payments processor that question not long after launching the online sneaker and apparel store in late 2020. With $500,000 worth of sneakers sold on the firm’s website and brick-and-mortar locations in just its first few weeks, Richman told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that one day he woke up to find Bottom Bunk’s bank accounts had been frozen by the merchant’s service provider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mic

75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give

When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
restaurantbusinessonline.com

C3 turns an online sausage shop into a virtual restaurant

C3’s latest virtual brand is a hot dog shop. The digital restaurant company on Monday unveiled Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, a joint venture with Snap-O-Razzo, an online seller of high-quality hot dogs for home preparation. Snap-O-Razzo was founded during the pandemic by Ralph Perrazzo after the closure of his meat-centric...
retailtouchpoints.com

Dynamic Pricing and Personalization in an Age of Persistent Inflation

Amid soaring prices, retailers, CPG brands and consumers have to decide how best to thrive in an era of ongoing inflation. Consumers will opt to buy fewer products or postpone purchases when facing less spending power and concerns about a recession. Growing numbers of retailers and CPGs see dynamic pricing alongside personalization, when applied intelligently, as key strategies to boost the appeal of their products to highly price-sensitive customers.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How supper clubs are keeping the past alive

Wisconsin is known for dairy cows, cheese curds and the Green Bay Packers. This week’s edition of Restaurant Rewind reminds listeners that supper clubs also belong squarely on that list. This episode looks at the peculiar institutions that grew out of Prohibition and speakeasies, only to be re-embraced by...
WISCONSIN STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Former Krispy Kreme president Maria Rivera named CEO of Smalls Sliders

A former president of Krispy Kreme has been named CEO of the quick-service Smalls Sliders concept. Maria Rivera, who served previously as Krispy Kreme’s U.S. president, will take the helm of the Atlanta-based slider concept. She replaces former CEO Joe Lewis. The now five-unit Smalls was co-founded by Walk-On's...
Salon

Personal, no-bake honey rum balls are too good to give away

You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
fitfoodiefinds.com

Sweet Orange Rolls

These gooey sweet orange rolls are sticky, gooey, and topped with orange zest icing. Make them for the holidays or for a special breakfast. Orange rolls are always a good idea. We have pumpkin rolls, maple cinnamon rolls, and we needed to add an orange roll to our roster. These orange rolls have a bright and citrusy flavor, an ooey-gooey middle and a frosting you just can’t resist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy