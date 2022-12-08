ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Of One Accord parties provide Christmas for Hawkins County children

ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth

GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough sidewalk project in limbo, town establishes water quality department

The East Main Street sidewalk project is in limbo after the town re-bid the project only to receive a single bid that was much higher than expected — too high for the town. Jonesborough solicited bids for the project earlier this month, forced to do so after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the project under the previously agreed upon terms. Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month that the cost of concrete has doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing the town to again solicit bids.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holiday spirit in SWVA

While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend. Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season

KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday

MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Men's ensemble celebrates the season

The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn”, a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations. The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St. in Bristol, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller

Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
Kingsport Times-News

Robert “Bob” Teague

Robert “Bob” Teague, 67, went to heaven Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Kingsport and raised in the nearby Long Island community. Robert graduated from Sullivan High School and went on to work at Eastman Chemical Company in the metal shop. He retired from Eastman, a few years before his death, with over 40 years of service. In 1977 he married his wife of 44 years, Patricia Suzanne Dickens, who gave birth to their only son, Justin Slater Teague, in 1991.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday

Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from Eastman said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Deborah Ann Tankersley

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Deborah Ann Tankersley, 66, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Deborah was a hard worker, working in factories and working with Frontier Health. She was never afraid to try anything new. She was a friendly and loving person who loved to laugh.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA

