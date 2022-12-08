Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Of One Accord parties provide Christmas for Hawkins County children
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by...
Kingsport Times-News
Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough sidewalk project in limbo, town establishes water quality department
The East Main Street sidewalk project is in limbo after the town re-bid the project only to receive a single bid that was much higher than expected — too high for the town. Jonesborough solicited bids for the project earlier this month, forced to do so after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the project under the previously agreed upon terms. Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month that the cost of concrete has doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing the town to again solicit bids.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday spirit in SWVA
While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend. Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
Kingsport Times-News
Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season
KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
Kingsport Times-News
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
Kingsport Times-News
Men's ensemble celebrates the season
The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn”, a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations. The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St. in Bristol, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at...
Kingsport Times-News
BrightRidge & TVA cut ribbon on Smart Poles project Saturday morning at Founders Park
BrightRidge and the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon Saturday morning on 49 “Smart” Poles that have been installed just in time for the holidays at Founders Park and King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City. The ribbon cutting at Founder’s Park was conducted by BrightRidge CEO Jeff...
Kingsport Times-News
Police interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, SCSO spokesman says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake report Monday morning from band director Eddie Dalton, who...
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller
Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.
Kingsport Times-News
Robert “Bob” Teague
Robert “Bob” Teague, 67, went to heaven Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Kingsport and raised in the nearby Long Island community. Robert graduated from Sullivan High School and went on to work at Eastman Chemical Company in the metal shop. He retired from Eastman, a few years before his death, with over 40 years of service. In 1977 he married his wife of 44 years, Patricia Suzanne Dickens, who gave birth to their only son, Justin Slater Teague, in 1991.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board to mull selling farmhouse, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or perhaps trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northernmost end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to receive...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday
Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from Eastman said.
Kingsport Times-News
Juvenile charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault for allegedly pointing BB gun at bus
KINGSPORT — An unnamed Sullivan County juvenile has been charged with one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a school bus. The person charged is 12, and no gender was given.
Kingsport Times-News
Deborah Ann Tankersley
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Deborah Ann Tankersley, 66, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Deborah was a hard worker, working in factories and working with Frontier Health. She was never afraid to try anything new. She was a friendly and loving person who loved to laugh.
Comments / 0