It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO