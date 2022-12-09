Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Boxing Insider
Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six
It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.
elisportsnetwork.com
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
Husker Hour: Football Coaching & Transfers, Volleyball Ends, Big Basketball Wins
Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMaster run down all coaching, recruiting, and transfer news for football with Luke Mullin from the Lincoln Journal Star. Plus a wrap up of volleyball's seasons and a review of men's and women's basketball. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph punched and choked his wife during argument over infidelity, Lincoln police say
Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Joseph, 54, with one felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation,...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
1011now.com
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
Debbie Bruck Obituary
Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
News Channel Nebraska
71-year-old Sarpy man has been found
PAPILLION, Neb. -- Authorities said that 71-year-old Frances Tom Kennedy has been found. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Kennedy was reported to be found and safe around 11 a.m. Kennedy had reportedly gone missing around 3 a.m.
