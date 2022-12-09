ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Insider

Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six

It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.
OMAHA, NE
elisportsnetwork.com

Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth

Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year. Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement

Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Panhandle Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Debbie Bruck Obituary

Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
MANILLA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

71-year-old Sarpy man has been found

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Authorities said that 71-year-old Frances Tom Kennedy has been found. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Kennedy was reported to be found and safe around 11 a.m. Kennedy had reportedly gone missing around 3 a.m.
SARPY COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy