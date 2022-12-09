Read full article on original website
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes
The San Jose Sharks take on Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season at SAP Center in San Jose. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi won his first NHL start on 12/9, which makes him the...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game home stand with the Vegas Golden Knights in town. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Tuesday's game is a battle...
NHL
Heika's take: A tough way to lose after a well fought battle
PITTSBURGH, PA - The Stars played a great defensive hockey game Monday but broke down at the last minute - literally. Dallas allowed Evgeni Malkin to score with 34 seconds remaining to take a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena. It was a shocking way to lose for a team who played very well throughout the night.
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Blanked in 3-0 Loss to Ottawa
Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Cam Talbot posted his 28th career shutout, guiding the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. With the loss, Anaheim dropped to 7-19-3 on the season and 2-12-3 on the road. The Ducks will continue their four-game Canadian road trip tomorrow in Toronto.
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Capitals
Chicago continues its three-game homestand with a contest against Washington. Coming off a 3-1 loss to the Jets, the Blackhawks look to take on the Capitals at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped game one of their three-game homestand by a score of 3-1 to the Winnipeg...
NHL
Devils at Rangers
DEVILS (21-5-1) at RANGERS (14-10-5) 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, MSGSN, SN NOW. Yegor Sharangovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Alexander Holtz. Alexis Lafreniere -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko. Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Barclay Goodrow. Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jimmy Vesey. Sammy Blais -- Jonny Brodzinski...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Panthers
The Blue Jackets completed a three-game homestand with two straight victories, the latest Sunday night's 6-5 triumph over Los Angeles in overtime. Now, Columbus finishes the pre-Christmas slate by playing five of six away from home, starting tonight with a visit to South Florida to take on the Panthers. BLUE...
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ MIN - 7:46 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Matt Dumba's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Sully Says: "We Had an Element of Patience" In Playoff-Like Win
The Penguins extended their win streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Monday at PPG Paints Arena. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games overall. Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal with just 34.7 seconds remaining, the third time in the last 10 years the Penguins have gotten such a tally in the final minute of a game (Olli Maatta on Dec. 16, 2017 and Matt Niskanen on Oct. 12, 2013 were the others).
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Big Games at FLA Live Arena
The Florida Panthers feel like their best hockey is still ahead of them. Sitting at 13-12-4, the Panthers will have multiple opportunities to move up the standings in the Eastern Conference with three big games -- including two at home -- on the docket for this week. After hosting the...
NHL
Boldy boosts Wild to win against Oilers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves for the Wild (15-11-2) in the first of a four-game homestand. They lost 5-2 at Edmonton on Friday.
NHL
Long Road Home
An NHL career can last anywhere from one single game to well over a thousand contests, and a career can also come to an end at any time and on any shift. No matter the length of a career, every player who has ever ascended to this level has done so with help and support of family members, billet families, youth hockey coaches and teammates and countless others who helped and nurtured them along the way.
