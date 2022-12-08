ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Ben Simmons available against the Atlanta Hawks; Yuta Watanabe out

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 4 days ago
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will be available for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, according to the NBA’s official injury report. Simmons will return after missing four games with a left calf injury.

Simmons coming back should push Joe Harris back to the bench as he was starting in place of Simmons. Simmons is averaging 8.4 points and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 61.4% from the field.

Wing Yuta Watanabe has been ruled out against the Hawks as he continues to deal with his hamstring injury. Coach Jacque Vaughn said during his pregame press conference before the Hornets game that Watanabe was “on track” to play this weekend so Watanabe could play against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Wing David Duke Jr. and center Day’Ron Sharpe are available against the Hawks as well.

