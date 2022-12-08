Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Minions Land and New Attraction Will Open at Universal Studios Florida in Summer 2023
The land will encompass the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and include a new themed cafe Universal Orlando Resort announced a new land and family attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida next summer. The attraction, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, is an interactive, blaster game experience inspired by the popular movie franchise that will combine "innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions," according to a release from...
WDW News Today
Sneak Peek of Universal’s Great Movie Escape Merchandise
The official “Back to the Future” Twitter account has shared sneak peeks of some of the merchandise that will be available at Universal’s Great Movie Escape when it opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando on December 9. Though the merch preview was shared by the “Back to the...
ComicBook
Universal Orlando Opens First-Ever Escape Room Experiences
Universal Orlando Resort has been offering fans countless ways to immerse themselves in their favorite movies over the decades, but the park has now launched the all-new Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk, which are escape rooms that put your love of movies to the test. The two rooms honor two of the most beloved properties at Universal, Jurassic World and Back to the Future, and each room features randomized clues that can create an entirely unique experience for fans who come back for repeat attempts at escaping. You can head to the Universal's Great Movie Escape website to purchase tickets, with the rooms open now.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
disneytips.com
What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?
The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
32 Festive Foods, Treats, And Activities You Have To Try During The Holidays At Universal Studios
If you've ever wanted to try a Grinch-themed cocktail, now's your chance!
WDW News Today
New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood
An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
Disney's Epcot Brings Back Guest-Favorite Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot has never been known as a great thrill ride theme park. Rides and attractions at the Florida park that first opened in 1982 have been more geared toward adults with the World Showcase collection of areas with themes of different countries and various themed pavilions sponsored by corporations.
WDW News Today
The Brown Derby Hat Shop Under Refurbishment in Universal Studios Florida
In Universal Studios Florida, The Brown Derby Hat Shop, which has been closed for several months, is getting a much-needed exterior refurbishment. After Universal Orlando Resort first closed due to COVID-19, the Brown Derby Hat Shop remained closed until August 2021. But it closed again soon after and Universal has been using it for storage.
