Cape Coral, FL

Century Link still restoring internet to Cape Coral home months after Hurricane Ian

By Jennifer Kveglis
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Northwest Cape Coral residents are still without Centurylink internet since Hurricane Ian.

Jorge Rodriguez and his neighbor Paul Towe were the only two residents on NW 2nd Place still without wifi after the storm. Both have life-threatening health issues and need to stay in contact with their doctors at all times.

Rodriguez has congestive heart failure. In December, he got an LVAD. Every night he’s supposed to log onto an app and submit data from the device to his doctors in Tampa.

Since Ian, he said, “I have to write all of it down and go to a local fast food joint or somewhere and sit outside just to be able to get in and submit the data to a hospital in Tampa.”

He and his wife Evelyn will park outside the restaurant for wifi.

Meanwhile, his neighbor Paul Towe has vasculitis, neuropathy, and COPD.

“With his conditions, we see a lot of doctors and we have to be able to get in touch with them if he can’t go to the doctor, if he’s not feeling well then we have to do a tele-visit and that’s hard to do without internet,” his wife, Valerie said, “I have to use my phone’s 4G data for everything.”

Both neighbors said they’ve scheduled a total of six appointments with Centurylink over the past two months.

“I finally got through to people. They set up an appointment and then they never show up for it. It’s a big window, like 8 to 5,” she said.

ABC7 reached out to Centurylink Thursday to ask why the two families are still without service. Hours later, crews arrived and restored internet to the two homes.

A Centurylink spokesperson provided the following statement to ABC7:

Our services are 93% restored in Lee County (excluding Sanibel and Fort Meyers Beach Areas).

Our techs have been working hard to bring back internet service for our customers throughout the areas that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Any customers still experiencing issues in these areas should contact us. We are striving to have Lee County substantially restored by late December. It is taking us a little longer in this area, primarily in Cape Coral, because of the significant damage to our network.

Customers in areas with extreme equipment damage may experience longer restoration times. We’re working to keep our customers updated on recovery efforts and have 8 free Wi-Fi Locations available for customers. More customer info is available here:

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
