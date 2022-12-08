ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Clayton News Daily

Analyzing the Early Returns of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray Trade

On the latest episode of Open Floor, Rohan and Chris begin by discussing the early returns of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Dejounte Murray trades from the summer. Which team is best positioned to go further in the playoffs than last season? They discuss Atlanta's chances. The following transcript is...
Clayton News Daily

Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Surgery, per Report

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his left shin, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 19.9 points per game in 12 games played during...
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Braves trade for catcher Sean Murphy, part ways with William Contreras, others

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-team trade that included the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta traded left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok and right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas to Oakland, while catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager headed to Milwaukee. Oakland also acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee, while the Brewers received right-hander Joel Payamps from the A’s.
