AZFamily

Joshua Bassett to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix next April

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Singer-songwriter and actor Joshua Bassett will be performing at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on April 8, 2023!. As part of his The Complicated Tour, Bassett will be traveling throughout North America and Europe starting in San Francisco and ending in London on May 9. Those fans who had previously bought tickets to his 2022 canceled shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Boston will have pre-sale access on Monday at noon. Artist presale will start on Dec. 13 starting at 10 a.m., with public on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m online here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Vince Amey

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Come Home movement in the early days of the Kenny Dillingham era has gotten off to a strong start, both in player additions and on the coaching staff. And as the Sun Devil program begins the build towards a return to the Rose Bowl, the man tabbed with leading the defensive line knows exactly what it takes to get there.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

ElectraMeccanica starts production of Arizona-made electric vehicles

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Electric car manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is celebrating the launch of their Arizona-made electric vehicle production in Mesa on Monday. “Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said Gov. Ducey at the production facility commissioning event. “Arizona has long been a driving force of innovation. ElectraMeccanica, with its one-of-a-kind vehicles, is further proof of that. The company adds to a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers flocking to our state.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
CHANDLER, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Phoenix nursery provides model solution for newborns exposed to opioids

PHOENIX — The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
PHOENIX, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Man in Arizona Was Fatally Shot After He Dropping Off A Birthday Gift For His Daughter

A man in Arizona was shot multiple times and was hit in the head just moments after he dropped off a gift for her daughter’s birthday. Police authorities confirmed that an Arizona man was fatally shot and killed just moments after he dropped his gift for her daughter’s birthday. An investigation was immediately conducted after the incident. However, they did not name the victim.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona State University graduates celebrating fall commencement this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 11,000 diplomas were handed out on Monday during Arizona State University’s fall commencement ceremony. Former Sun Devil Kylee Cruz went out to ASU Tempe to talk to graduates and their families about the big day. Graduate commencement began at 9 a.m. at the Tempe Campus at Desert Financial Arena, and undergraduate commencement began at 2:30 p.m. at the Tempe Campus in Sun Devil Stadium and Frank Kush Field. Formal celebrations, honors events, and convocations will continue until Wednesday evening on various ASU campuses celebrating LGBTQ+, Hispanic, honors students and more.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Oath Keeper January 6 trial begins in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The trial of a Phoenix man began in Washington, D.C. Monday after his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, a former member of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group is facing charges in D.C. District Court with District Judge Amit Megta presiding. The 64-year-old Vallejo is facing four charges at Prettyman Court House, just blocks from the Capitol where the insurrection took place.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing man

MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing man was canceled Monday, Dec. 12. 85-year-old Eddie Adler, who was visiting Mesa, was found safe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning

GILBERT, AZ

