PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Singer-songwriter and actor Joshua Bassett will be performing at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on April 8, 2023!. As part of his The Complicated Tour, Bassett will be traveling throughout North America and Europe starting in San Francisco and ending in London on May 9. Those fans who had previously bought tickets to his 2022 canceled shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Boston will have pre-sale access on Monday at noon. Artist presale will start on Dec. 13 starting at 10 a.m., with public on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m online here.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO