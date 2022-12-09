Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
5 citations issued; 1 arrested after fight at Arizona Coyotes game ends with officer injured
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bad sportsmanship apparently led to a small brawl at a Coyotes-Bruins game Friday night. According to Arizona State University police, six people were involved in some sort of a fight at the game at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Five of those people were cited for disorderly conduct and one of them was arrested for aggravated assault.
AZFamily
Joshua Bassett to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix next April
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Singer-songwriter and actor Joshua Bassett will be performing at Phoenix’s The Van Buren on April 8, 2023!. As part of his The Complicated Tour, Bassett will be traveling throughout North America and Europe starting in San Francisco and ending in London on May 9. Those fans who had previously bought tickets to his 2022 canceled shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Boston will have pre-sale access on Monday at noon. Artist presale will start on Dec. 13 starting at 10 a.m., with public on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m online here.
AZFamily
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Vince Amey
TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Come Home movement in the early days of the Kenny Dillingham era has gotten off to a strong start, both in player additions and on the coaching staff. And as the Sun Devil program begins the build towards a return to the Rose Bowl, the man tabbed with leading the defensive line knows exactly what it takes to get there.
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
AZFamily
ElectraMeccanica starts production of Arizona-made electric vehicles
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Electric car manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is celebrating the launch of their Arizona-made electric vehicle production in Mesa on Monday. “Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said Gov. Ducey at the production facility commissioning event. “Arizona has long been a driving force of innovation. ElectraMeccanica, with its one-of-a-kind vehicles, is further proof of that. The company adds to a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers flocking to our state.”
AZFamily
KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KGUN 9
Phoenix nursery provides model solution for newborns exposed to opioids
PHOENIX — The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
proclaimerscv.com
Man in Arizona Was Fatally Shot After He Dropping Off A Birthday Gift For His Daughter
A man in Arizona was shot multiple times and was hit in the head just moments after he dropped off a gift for her daughter’s birthday. Police authorities confirmed that an Arizona man was fatally shot and killed just moments after he dropped his gift for her daughter’s birthday. An investigation was immediately conducted after the incident. However, they did not name the victim.
AZFamily
Arizona State University graduates celebrating fall commencement this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 11,000 diplomas were handed out on Monday during Arizona State University’s fall commencement ceremony. Former Sun Devil Kylee Cruz went out to ASU Tempe to talk to graduates and their families about the big day. Graduate commencement began at 9 a.m. at the Tempe Campus at Desert Financial Arena, and undergraduate commencement began at 2:30 p.m. at the Tempe Campus in Sun Devil Stadium and Frank Kush Field. Formal celebrations, honors events, and convocations will continue until Wednesday evening on various ASU campuses celebrating LGBTQ+, Hispanic, honors students and more.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is...
AZFamily
Phoenix Oath Keeper January 6 trial begins in D.C.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The trial of a Phoenix man began in Washington, D.C. Monday after his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, a former member of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group is facing charges in D.C. District Court with District Judge Amit Megta presiding. The 64-year-old Vallejo is facing four charges at Prettyman Court House, just blocks from the Capitol where the insurrection took place.
Kari Lake files suit challenging certification of Arizona election
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed suit in Arizona Superior Court challenging the certification of the state's election.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Argument between two employees sparked shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. A man is accused of shooting...
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing man
MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing man was canceled Monday, Dec. 12. 85-year-old Eddie Adler, who was visiting Mesa, was found safe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
AZFamily
Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning
The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
Comments / 1