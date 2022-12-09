ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

Thomas G Miller obituary 1930~2022

Mr. Thomas G Miller, age 92, of Waynesboro, passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born June 22, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late J. Golden Miller and Anna (Freeze) Miller and graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of 1949.
David L Webb Sr. obituary 1942~2022

Mr. David L Webb Sr., 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born July 9, 1942 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah D. Webb. He spent his early life in the Smithsburg area.
Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly 1940~2022

Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly, 82, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at The Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born November 11, 1940 in Verona, PA the daughter of the late James and Mae Farrell Bourne. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Richard D. Weagly. Roberta...
Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022

Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker 1971~2022

Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker passed away Friday December 9, 2022 with her family by her side. Born August 16, 1971 at Reynolds Army Hospital, Fort Sill, OK, daughter of G. Randy and Cynthia F. Cordell Pine. At six months of age, Christie became a world traveler when the family moved...
Amanda L Medeiros obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Amanda L Medeiros (Bobo), 75, of Zullinger, PA, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 2, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Jackson “S.J.” Bobo and Kathleen (Kuykendall) Bobo Arentz. Amanda attended Hagerstown Junior College and later...
Barbara K Garretson obituary 1929~2022

Barbara K Garretson, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born November 24, 1929 in Bendersville, PA, to the late Leslie Henry and Katherine S. (Toner) Keller. Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home,...
Glenn R Love obituary 1932~2022

Glenn R Love, 90, a lifelong resident of East Waterford, entered into rest, Dec. 7, 2022, in Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ivamae (Kirk) Love. Born July 22, 1932, in Chambersburg, he was the only child of the late George Washington and...
Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022

Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022

Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
Ralph I Frehn obituary 1954~2022

Ralph I Frehn passed away peacefully at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on December 7, 2022, at the age of 68. Ralph was born at home on July 21,1954 in Shade Gap, PA, a son of the late Isaac and Lois (Winegardner) Frehn. Ralph was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon High...
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022

Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
