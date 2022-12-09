Joseph Allen McAllen, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away December 9, 2022, in ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born May 20, 1951, in Spring Run, a son of the late John Franklin and Helen Marie (Briggs) McAllen. Joe endured many challenges in his life and with his health, and was...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO