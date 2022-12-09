Read full article on original website
Thomas G Miller obituary 1930~2022
Mr. Thomas G Miller, age 92, of Waynesboro, passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born June 22, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late J. Golden Miller and Anna (Freeze) Miller and graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of 1949.
David L Webb Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. David L Webb Sr., 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born July 9, 1942 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah D. Webb. He spent his early life in the Smithsburg area.
Elmond “Ray” Bietsch obituary 1939~2022
Elmond “Ray” Bietsch, Jr., 83, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born November 28, 1939 in Shippensburg, PA. Ray was a son of the late Elmond R., Sr. and Mildred M. Weaver Bietsch. Ray retired from Sprint where he was an Outside Facilities Technician....
Gerald Darren Guarino obituary 1969~2022
Gerald Darren Guarino, 53, Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 after a long illness. He was born June 23, 1969 in Montclair, NJ the son of Gerald “Jerry” Guarino of East Hanover, NJ and Katherine Butler of Fairfield, PA. Darren was...
Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly 1940~2022
Roberta M “Bobbie” Weagly, 82, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at The Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born November 11, 1940 in Verona, PA the daughter of the late James and Mae Farrell Bourne. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Richard D. Weagly. Roberta...
Russell D Mellott obituary 1956~2022
Russell D Mellott, 66, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home with family nearby on Thursday, December 8th, 2022. A lifelong Fulton County resident, he loved to be with family and friends. Russell, nicknamed Dickie, or Dick as he grew older, was born in McConnellsburg, PA, on March 1,...
Joseph Allen McAllen obituary 1951~2022
Joseph Allen McAllen, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away December 9, 2022, in ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born May 20, 1951, in Spring Run, a son of the late John Franklin and Helen Marie (Briggs) McAllen. Joe endured many challenges in his life and with his health, and was...
Ruth Ann Seiders obituary 1939~2022
Ruth Ann Seiders, age 83, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home in McConnellsburg, PA. Ruth was born on August 16, 1939, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Donald and Emma (Mason) Sipes. Ruth was the Owner and Operator of the Scrub...
Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker 1971~2022
Christie Ann Pine Hawbaker passed away Friday December 9, 2022 with her family by her side. Born August 16, 1971 at Reynolds Army Hospital, Fort Sill, OK, daughter of G. Randy and Cynthia F. Cordell Pine. At six months of age, Christie became a world traveler when the family moved...
Amanda L Medeiros obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Amanda L Medeiros (Bobo), 75, of Zullinger, PA, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 2, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seymour Jackson “S.J.” Bobo and Kathleen (Kuykendall) Bobo Arentz. Amanda attended Hagerstown Junior College and later...
Barbara K Garretson obituary 1929~2022
Barbara K Garretson, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born November 24, 1929 in Bendersville, PA, to the late Leslie Henry and Katherine S. (Toner) Keller. Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home,...
Edward B “Brian” Sloneker 1964~2022
Edward B “Brian” Sloneker, age 58, of South Mountain, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at South Mountain Restoration Center. Brian was born May 10, 1964, as the son of the late Edgar and Agnes (Garrison) Sloneker. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Sloneker of Bobtown,...
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess 1995~2022
Joshua Alan “Josh” Hess, age 27, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Joshua was born on January 6, 1995, in Chambersburg, PA, the son of Harold Carl Hess Jr. and Brandy Nicole Fries. Josh worked for various construction companies in the area, and trimmed...
Margaret “Margie” Ellen Bowers 1927~2022
Margaret “Margie” Ellen Bowers, age 95, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at The Shook Home in Chambersburg. She was born April 15, 1927 in Shippensburg, PA, as the daughter of the late Morris Hinkle and Hattie Elizabeth (Foltz) McCune. Margaret graduated in the...
Glenn R Love obituary 1932~2022
Glenn R Love, 90, a lifelong resident of East Waterford, entered into rest, Dec. 7, 2022, in Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ivamae (Kirk) Love. Born July 22, 1932, in Chambersburg, he was the only child of the late George Washington and...
Jay E Lightfoot obituary 1933~2022
Jay E Lightfoot, 89, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 8, 2022 at Waynessboro Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Charles and Mary (Henry) Lightfoot. Jay was a barber for over fifty years in Chambersburg. He liked horses, motorcycles, and attending political meetings in...
Carole L Gelsinger obituary 1942~2022
Carole L Gelsinger, 80, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday morning December 9, 2022 at her home. Born October 31, 1942 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Madalyn Gilbert Walck. As a teenager she worked at the Cubby Hole on the square in...
Martha Rae Kirby obituary 1955~2022
Martha Rae Kirby, 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1955, in Shippensburg, a daughter of Mary “Susie” (Helm) Suders and the late Chester Bruce Suders. She married Kelly Kirby, Jr., in 1971.
Ralph I Frehn obituary 1954~2022
Ralph I Frehn passed away peacefully at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on December 7, 2022, at the age of 68. Ralph was born at home on July 21,1954 in Shade Gap, PA, a son of the late Isaac and Lois (Winegardner) Frehn. Ralph was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon High...
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022
Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
