Under proposed rules, the lounges would be open to those 21 or older. New Jersey’s cannabis industry continues to take shape with several new developments. And the latest thing could be cannabis consumption lounges. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved proposed rules at its meeting last Friday that would allow any cannabis retailer to have indoor or outdoor enclosed consumption lounges. Under the rules, the lounges would be open to those 21 or older, and no alcohol or tobacco would be permitted. Just like the state’s breweries and wineries, no food would be sold on-site but customers could bring in food. If final approval is given, New Jersey will join six other states that allow such lounges. Before the rules are adopted, the commission will hold a 60-day public comment period.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO