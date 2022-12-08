Read full article on original website
Union activity surges amid tight labor market, economic pressures
New measure is aimed at drawing more workers to health care industry
State lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require the state labor department to create a program aimed at bringing new workers into New Jersey’s health care industry. The measure (A-4617) also dedicates $250,000 for training programs. The push comes as the chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boiler ban ditched, but power plant rules coming
Rule would have mandated buildings replace gas boilers with electric ones to cut greenhouse gases. New Jersey still plans to adopt new rules to reduce global warming caused by pollution from power plants but has backed off from a highly contentious provision to require thousands of schools and apartment buildings to eventually replace their heating systems with electric boilers.
Advocates urge state to ensure schools address students with disabilities who missed services during pandemic
Under state law, school districts must hold meetings with parents by Dec. 31 to discuss how services missed due to remote learning during the pandemic can be made up. Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.
Midterm contest in 7th Congressional District was most expensive ever in NJ
Outgoing Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-7th) is ending his stint in Congress much like he started. He held a town hall — billed as a farewell event — in Springfield on Saturday, with about 350 constituents to discuss issues in Washington and take questions from the audience. Malinowski has held about 140 town halls, either in person or virtually during his four years in office. He lost his reelection bid in November by 3% points in a rematch with Republican Tom Kean Jr.
Murphy administration plans to retire $1B in bonded debt
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is planning to retire another big chunk of New Jersey’s bonded debt, this time a total of about $1 billion. According to Department of Treasury officials, school construction bonds issued through the state Economic Development Authority are scheduled to be “defeased” in February.
Officials vow to fight antisemitism on 3rd anniversary of fatal JC attack
NJ among the top states in the number of antisemitic events, according to The Anti-Defamation League. Officials gathered Thursday in Jersey City to denounce a rising worldwide tide of antisemitism — marking the third anniversary of a horrific hate crime that claimed the lives of four victims — all shot to death during a bloody rampage by two domestic terrorists who deliberately targeted a Jewish supermarket. Police locked down the area for hours that day and finally stormed the building, killing the attackers.
Severe blood and platelet shortage in NJ
Interview with Sally Wells, blood services business development liaison at RWJUH. Heading into the holiday season, hospitals around the state are facing a severe blood and platelet shortage according to RWJBarnabas Health –an underwriter of NJ Spotlight News. The hospital is holding several blood drives over the next month and is urging people to donate, especially those with Type O blood. Joining NJ Spotlight News to talk more about this is Sally Wells, blood services business development liaison at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Lawmakers move to hide their addresses
Striking details on lawmakers, candidates and more spurred by safety concerns, they say. The addresses of lawmakers, elected officials and candidates would be exempt from public disclosure under three measures that sailed through a legislative committee Monday, dealing another blow to transparency and public access in the state. If enacted,...
While total deaths down, overdose deaths rising among some
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of expected drug-related deaths this year. New Jersey is likely to see fewer than 3,000 drug-related deaths this year, according to State Police predictions — marking the first real year-over-year drop in at least a decade. Their data also shows a growing number of these fatalities involve Black and Hispanic residents and those over age 55.
Muslim community sees rise in bias incidents
New Jersey’s Muslim community has been the target of an increasing number of bias incidents. Over 100 cases of anti-Muslim discrimination this past year have been tracked by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR. In recent weeks, four Islamic centers in the...
More people in jail due to trial slowdown
NJ's court system is understaffed, contributing to the state's high jail population. New Jersey’s court system remains critically understaffed. Jeralyn Lawrence, president of the New Jersey State Bar Association, says that’s a major reason contributing to the state’s high jail population. She says there are roughly 70 vacant court seats across the state in every county, except Burlington, needing to be filled, which is creating a slowdown in trials.
COVID-19 surges in NJ as hesitation over boosters remains
Interview: Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University. The cold weather is here and COVID-19 is surging in New Jersey, along with the flu and other respiratory diseases. But as cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to the coronavirus climb, people remain slow to get the latest bivalent boosters, which are designed to guard against the now dominant strains of the virus.
NJ says convert polluted Toms River site to open space
New Jersey is offering what it says is a settlement to deal with a contaminated 1,200-acre site in Toms River where a polluted water system was blamed for about 130 cases of childhood cancer, some of them fatal, in the 1990s. The Department of Environmental Protection on Monday published a...
Business Report: Cannabis lounges, strong NJ tourism
Under proposed rules, the lounges would be open to those 21 or older. New Jersey’s cannabis industry continues to take shape with several new developments. And the latest thing could be cannabis consumption lounges. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved proposed rules at its meeting last Friday that would allow any cannabis retailer to have indoor or outdoor enclosed consumption lounges. Under the rules, the lounges would be open to those 21 or older, and no alcohol or tobacco would be permitted. Just like the state’s breweries and wineries, no food would be sold on-site but customers could bring in food. If final approval is given, New Jersey will join six other states that allow such lounges. Before the rules are adopted, the commission will hold a 60-day public comment period.
Bringing health care to people in homeless shelters
Assembly bill would enable behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency shelter. Behavioral health care providers would be allowed to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters under a bill that passed an Assembly committee Thursday. Health care professionals could provide those services full time, or on...
3.6%
If you’ve ever tried to go apartment-hunting in New Jersey, you’ll know it’s not easy. The census bureau released a new report backing that up — showing that the housing market tightened after the 2009 foreclosure crisis. As rental costs rose, states in the Northeast had rental vacancy rates of less than 4%. New Jersey’s, to be exact, was only 3.6%, as of last year.
Health Care
New Jerseyans who support statewide health care program if it could happen sooner than at federal level. It should come as no surprise that most New Jersey residents support accessible health care in the state. For confirmation of that, a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows that the majority of New Jerseyans (71%) support expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents, regardless of their employment status or age. And 93% of those who support a program expansion favor the state providing basic health care coverage to all residents statewide, if it meant it could be accomplished sooner than at the federal level.
AIDS cases drop in New Jersey
The spread of HIV/AIDS has slowed significantly in New Jersey, with the number of new cases down two-thirds over a decade and a 50% drop in diagnoses between 2020 and 2021, according to an NJ Spotlight News analysis of state data. Some question the accuracy of the latest data however, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
70%
The “tripledemic” of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu has hit New Jersey hard, notably among children. Viral respiratory illnesses have skyrocketed in schools, especially with a mask mandate no longer in place. Some 70% of the state’s pediatric beds were filled throughout November, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association. That compares with an average occupancy rate of 24.3% in 2019 — almost three times lower.
