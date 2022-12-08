The Cult’s bassist Charlie Jones gives us the first look at his plastic P-Bass, a Custom Shop one-off made by Fender Master Builder Scott Buehl. “Being back on tour in the States touring was a real blast!” enthuses the acclaimed Charlie Jones, whose resume with Page & Plant, Goldfrapp, Robert Plant and many other artists has given him a reputation as a go-to stage and studio bassist. He has good reason to be cheerful, not only because he’s just back from a successful Stateside tour but also because he has a new bass.

