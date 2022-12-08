Read full article on original website
Related
Ronnie Turner, son of Tina Turner, dead at 62
Ronald "Ronnie" Turner has died at 62. He was a musician and the son of famed musicians Tina Turner and Ike Turner.
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit Featured This Country Music Legend on Guitar
Country superstar Glen Campbell appeared on one of Mike Nesmith's most beloved Monkees hit song.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Throwback To Travis Tritt’s Killer 1994 ACM Awards Performance Of “Foolish Heart”
Oh, to re-live country music from 1994. The year of “Summertime Blues,” “Watermelon Crawl” and “Indian Outlaw,” and also the peak of Travis Tritt and his “Foolish Pride” track, which he performed at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That year’s...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Classic Rock writers name Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos album of the year
Def Leppard's return-to-form Diamond Star Halos has been voted the album of the year in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writer's poll
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Co-Founder, Dead at 92
Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday at age 92. The news was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. "Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family," a statement on its website reads, "and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound."
Guitar World Magazine
Charlie Jones: “I always wanted a plastic bass guitar, but people never took the idea seriously”
The Cult’s bassist Charlie Jones gives us the first look at his plastic P-Bass, a Custom Shop one-off made by Fender Master Builder Scott Buehl. “Being back on tour in the States touring was a real blast!” enthuses the acclaimed Charlie Jones, whose resume with Page & Plant, Goldfrapp, Robert Plant and many other artists has given him a reputation as a go-to stage and studio bassist. He has good reason to be cheerful, not only because he’s just back from a successful Stateside tour but also because he has a new bass.
Comments / 0