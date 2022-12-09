Read full article on original website
Janet Schnell honored at Mental Health America of Indiana Symposium
Indiana Suicide Prevention Network announced the Torchbearer award during the Mental Health and Addiction Symposium Luncheon on December 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County (SOS) was selected out of 82 nominees this year. During her tenure as President, Schnell earned a master’s...
DAV Auxiliary collecting items for veterans
We are again collecting items such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, coats, sock hats, gloves, underwear, socks and travel-size toiletries. These must be new items. We cannot accept used clothing. The donations will be distributed to needy veterans in southern Indiana. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks should be made payable to...
Avian influenza found in commercial turkey flock and wild birds
The avian influenza is still active in the area and state officials have responded to another nearby commercial flock in Daviess County with the Department of Natural Resources reporting finding the virus in wild birds in Gibson County as well. Sunday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported a...
Dubois County Community Foundation adding $10.5 million United Cabinet Foundation endowment
The United Cabinet Foundation has transitioned from a private foundation to an endowment of the Dubois County Community Foundation. The transition came at the discretion of the United Cabinet Foundation board of directors as a natural succession after 52 years of operating as a private foundation. Stanley Krempp founded United...
Neighbors concerned about location, design of new home in historic Jasper neighborhood
Several residents were in attendance at last week’s Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to remonstrate the addition of a two-story home at the corner of Beckman and Kundeck streets. Henke Properties and Design Properties are listed as the owners of an empty 0.22-acre lot at the corner. The...
Shiloh hosting special Blue Christmas service for the disconnected, broken-hearted and disappointed
Shiloh Church of Jasper will offer a unique worship opportunity for persons who feel disconnected from holiday celebrations because of grief, disappointment, or anything else that has taken their joy out of Christmas. It will occur at 7:00 p.m. in the Shiloh Life Center (the large multipurpose room on the...
