Jasper, IN

Janet Schnell honored at Mental Health America of Indiana Symposium

Indiana Suicide Prevention Network announced the Torchbearer award during the Mental Health and Addiction Symposium Luncheon on December 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County (SOS) was selected out of 82 nominees this year. During her tenure as President, Schnell earned a master’s...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
DAV Auxiliary collecting items for veterans

We are again collecting items such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, coats, sock hats, gloves, underwear, socks and travel-size toiletries. These must be new items. We cannot accept used clothing. The donations will be distributed to needy veterans in southern Indiana. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks should be made payable to...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Avian influenza found in commercial turkey flock and wild birds

The avian influenza is still active in the area and state officials have responded to another nearby commercial flock in Daviess County with the Department of Natural Resources reporting finding the virus in wild birds in Gibson County as well. Sunday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

