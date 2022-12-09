ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Walmart, Coca-Cola partner with Manna House for donations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The countdown to Christmas is on, and the Manna House is preparing to serve those in need on Christmas Day, as they do every day throughout the year. To help the Manna House get needed items, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria and Coca-Cola held a can food drive.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Vote for the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the conclusion of the high school preps season, it is time to look back at some of the best action from throughout the year. For the final time this season, the KALB Sports Team is asking the viewers to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Year. Below is a poll with five nominees. Tell us which one was your favorite. The winner will be revealed Friday, December 16.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the many events that took place on Saturday at Alex Winter Fete, was the Gumbo Cookoff. Every year chefs in the area go head to head in the Gumbo Cookoff, with a panel of judges scoring each bowl and crowning a champion. The Alexandria Rotary Club sponsors the competition and all the proceeds go towards its Doll and Toy Fund which makes sure children in Alexandria don’t go without a Christmas present.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote

Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Gumbo Cookoff

When things click for Northwestern State, the results are fun to watch. Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title. For the third time since 2014, Many, Louisiana can be referred to as Title Town. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy