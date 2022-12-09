Read full article on original website
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with the litter in and around the community’s parks, roads and highways throughout the city of Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with...
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
Walmart, Coca-Cola partner with Manna House for donations
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The countdown to Christmas is on, and the Manna House is preparing to serve those in need on Christmas Day, as they do every day throughout the year. To help the Manna House get needed items, the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria and Coca-Cola held a can food drive.
Mold remediation project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches now complete
NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that the mold remediation project at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center located at 660 MLK Jr. Drive is now complete. The City was awarded a grant by the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant -...
Vote for the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Year
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the conclusion of the high school preps season, it is time to look back at some of the best action from throughout the year. For the final time this season, the KALB Sports Team is asking the viewers to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Year. Below is a poll with five nominees. Tell us which one was your favorite. The winner will be revealed Friday, December 16.
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
Nolan Spillers wins Alex Winter Fete Gumbo Cookoff, third year in a row
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the many events that took place on Saturday at Alex Winter Fete, was the Gumbo Cookoff. Every year chefs in the area go head to head in the Gumbo Cookoff, with a panel of judges scoring each bowl and crowning a champion. The Alexandria Rotary Club sponsors the competition and all the proceeds go towards its Doll and Toy Fund which makes sure children in Alexandria don’t go without a Christmas present.
Opelousas Children's Christmas Parade 2022
Opelousas Children's Christmas Parade 2022 took place Thursday December 8, 2022 featuring marching bands, parade floats, community organizations and Santa Claus.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence
Many Tigers’ Head Football Coach Jess Curtis joins Mary-Margaret and Elijah Nixon
Christina Sam re-elected Ville Platte Alderwoman following her arrest
Christina Sam has been re-elected Alderwoman in Ville Platte District E.
Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote
Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
Gumbo Cookoff
Port Barre man charged for inappropriate acts with minor
According to Chief Deon Boudreaux, Port Barre Police Department received a complaint on Dec. 8 that led to the arrest of Donald Breaux II, 53, on Friday, Dec. 9.
