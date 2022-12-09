ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

An All-New EV Battle Waiting To Happen: Lucid Gravity Vs Tesla Model X

When it comes to the all-electric SUV market, the Tesla Model X reigns supreme. Lucid Motors, however, has announced the Gravity for a 2024 launch, which it hopes will knock the king right off the throne. In a class that is getting crowded by the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Jaguar I-Pace, the American start-up hopes it can not only compete, but dominate this space.
Carscoops

Toyota Delaying EV Program To Implement Tesla-Beating Tech, Report Claims

Toyota could be poised to announce a rethink of its EV strategy that might result in delays to vital new models due in the next three years, according to a new report. The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electrified cars with its Prius but has been slow to join the full-EV market. And the cars it has launched, like the bZ4X, are less powerful and less efficient than Tesla’s equivalent models, while also making far less money.
Ars Technica

Paying for a power boost in an EV—good idea or worst idea?

For some years now, the tech industry has been transforming the automobile. We often hear that consumers, enamored with their new smartphones, want some of that same functionality in their new car. Less is said about investors who have grown rich from software companies that sell a product and then charge customers a subscription or fee to unlock certain features. They really do want that functionality in their car company investments, so the era of being offered paid upgrades to your car is here whether you want it or not.
Truth About Cars

Save the Manuals: Lexus Could Bring a Row-Your-Own Option to EVs

The manual transmission was already far down a slippery slope before EVs came along, and the move to electrification has all but signed its death warrant, or so we thought. Lexus recently confirmed reports that it was testing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and there’s even a video of it in action.
CarBuzz.com

Scottish-Built Munro MK_1 EV Will Be More Capable Than Hummer, Rivian, And Bronco

Munro Vehicles, the first volume producer in Scotland in over four decades, shared more details and a new sketch of its all-new, no-nonsense EV off-roader. The Scottish may do many things differently than the rest of the world (and we mean that as a compliment), but Munro is following the usual launch reveal tactic of drip-feeding details until the official unveiling on 5 December.
US News and World Report

How Far Can a Tesla Go?

Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
Carscoops

How Honda Is Using VR In Car Design To Develop New Models Faster

Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the automotive industry, it wasn’t all bad. Honda says that it now has more tools than ever to help it speed the design and development process, chief among which is virtual reality. First implemented as a strict necessity, Honda’s global...
Carscoops

2023 MINI Cooper Facelift Spied Wearing Its Production Light Units

Exactly one year after our spy photographers first caught the upcoming ICE-powered Mini Cooper facelift, new sightings of the model reveal more of their subtle styling changes compared to its predecessor. At the front, the Mini retains the round fender-mounted headlights which benefit from revised LED graphics for a more...
Carscoops

Tesla Investors And Customers Think Elon Musk’s Twitter Antics Are Hurting The Brand

Elon Musk and Tesla are technically separate entities but to say that they’re closely linked is an understatement. Now, after many years of fending off negative press despite some unconventional behavior, it seems that Musk’s actions might be negatively impacting his electric car company. New data as well as some customer comments seem to back that up.
Carscoops

Can The Toyota GR Yaris Beat The More Powerful Mitsubishi EVO VII From 20 Years Ago?

When Toyota unveiled the GR Yaris, it was hailed as a modern day rally car for the road. How, then, does it compare to a rally car for the road from one of the WRC’s golden years? Fifth Gear decided to take it on the track to see how the young gun competes against the old-school Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VII.
Carscoops

Donkervoort F22, 2022 Lexus GX 460 Driven, And 2022 Gulf Historic GP: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that 2022 was a lousy year for cars, but there were indeed some new additions to the market that fell a tad short. For example, the Toyota bZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twins were plagued with problems, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz was outclassed by the Maverick and for less money. What do you think is the biggest letdown of the year?
Carscoops

Geely’s Zeekr Luxury EV Brand Is Eyeing A $1 Billion IPO In The U.S.

The Zeekr electric premium car brand of Geely wants to raise more than $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. Unnamed sources claim that Zeekr has confidentiality filed for an IPO and is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion. It could go public as early as the second quarter of 2023 and had pondered an IPO in Hong Kong but concluded listing in New York could lead to a higher valuation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy