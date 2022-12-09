Read full article on original website
Top Speed
An All-New EV Battle Waiting To Happen: Lucid Gravity Vs Tesla Model X
When it comes to the all-electric SUV market, the Tesla Model X reigns supreme. Lucid Motors, however, has announced the Gravity for a 2024 launch, which it hopes will knock the king right off the throne. In a class that is getting crowded by the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Jaguar I-Pace, the American start-up hopes it can not only compete, but dominate this space.
Carscoops
Toyota Delaying EV Program To Implement Tesla-Beating Tech, Report Claims
Toyota could be poised to announce a rethink of its EV strategy that might result in delays to vital new models due in the next three years, according to a new report. The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electrified cars with its Prius but has been slow to join the full-EV market. And the cars it has launched, like the bZ4X, are less powerful and less efficient than Tesla’s equivalent models, while also making far less money.
Ars Technica
Paying for a power boost in an EV—good idea or worst idea?
For some years now, the tech industry has been transforming the automobile. We often hear that consumers, enamored with their new smartphones, want some of that same functionality in their new car. Less is said about investors who have grown rich from software companies that sell a product and then charge customers a subscription or fee to unlock certain features. They really do want that functionality in their car company investments, so the era of being offered paid upgrades to your car is here whether you want it or not.
Carscoops
Mercedes Releases A $1,200 Annual Subscription To Unlock A 60 To 110 HP For Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz USA has posted a new product called “Acceleration Increase” to its online shop’s website. The new service costs $1,200 for one year (excluding tax) of the service, which can improve an EQ vehicle’s acceleration by 0.8 to 1.0 seconds. The automaker writes that the new...
Truth About Cars
Save the Manuals: Lexus Could Bring a Row-Your-Own Option to EVs
The manual transmission was already far down a slippery slope before EVs came along, and the move to electrification has all but signed its death warrant, or so we thought. Lexus recently confirmed reports that it was testing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and there’s even a video of it in action.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Vietnamese Automaker's EV Shipment Is Big Competition For The US
VinFast is exporting 999 electric vehicles to the U.S. market, and they're expected to arrive in California right around Christmas.
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Scottish-Built Munro MK_1 EV Will Be More Capable Than Hummer, Rivian, And Bronco
Munro Vehicles, the first volume producer in Scotland in over four decades, shared more details and a new sketch of its all-new, no-nonsense EV off-roader. The Scottish may do many things differently than the rest of the world (and we mean that as a compliment), but Munro is following the usual launch reveal tactic of drip-feeding details until the official unveiling on 5 December.
US News and World Report
How Far Can a Tesla Go?
Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
Carscoops
How Honda Is Using VR In Car Design To Develop New Models Faster
Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the automotive industry, it wasn’t all bad. Honda says that it now has more tools than ever to help it speed the design and development process, chief among which is virtual reality. First implemented as a strict necessity, Honda’s global...
This 2023 Pickup Truck Won an Environmentally Friendly Award Without Being an EV
Here's a look at the fuel economy chops of the 2023 Ram 1500, which won an environmentally-friendly award from Green Car Journal despite not being an EV. The post This 2023 Pickup Truck Won an Environmentally Friendly Award Without Being an EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
First $30k Fisker Pear EV Prototype Looks Peachy On Los Angeles Test Run
Back in May Henrik Fisker promised the first prototypes of his company’s Pear baby SUV would be ready by the end of the year. And video footage captured last weekend proves the CEO has kept his word. The Pear will slot below the Ocean and be built at a...
Carscoops
2023 MINI Cooper Facelift Spied Wearing Its Production Light Units
Exactly one year after our spy photographers first caught the upcoming ICE-powered Mini Cooper facelift, new sightings of the model reveal more of their subtle styling changes compared to its predecessor. At the front, the Mini retains the round fender-mounted headlights which benefit from revised LED graphics for a more...
Carscoops
Tesla Investors And Customers Think Elon Musk’s Twitter Antics Are Hurting The Brand
Elon Musk and Tesla are technically separate entities but to say that they’re closely linked is an understatement. Now, after many years of fending off negative press despite some unconventional behavior, it seems that Musk’s actions might be negatively impacting his electric car company. New data as well as some customer comments seem to back that up.
Carscoops
Can The Toyota GR Yaris Beat The More Powerful Mitsubishi EVO VII From 20 Years Ago?
When Toyota unveiled the GR Yaris, it was hailed as a modern day rally car for the road. How, then, does it compare to a rally car for the road from one of the WRC’s golden years? Fifth Gear decided to take it on the track to see how the young gun competes against the old-school Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VII.
Carscoops
Donkervoort F22, 2022 Lexus GX 460 Driven, And 2022 Gulf Historic GP: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that 2022 was a lousy year for cars, but there were indeed some new additions to the market that fell a tad short. For example, the Toyota bZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twins were plagued with problems, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz was outclassed by the Maverick and for less money. What do you think is the biggest letdown of the year?
Carscoops
Geely’s Zeekr Luxury EV Brand Is Eyeing A $1 Billion IPO In The U.S.
The Zeekr electric premium car brand of Geely wants to raise more than $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. Unnamed sources claim that Zeekr has confidentiality filed for an IPO and is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion. It could go public as early as the second quarter of 2023 and had pondered an IPO in Hong Kong but concluded listing in New York could lead to a higher valuation.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain And What Appears To Be A Massive Panoramic Glass Roof
Work continues on the 2024 Audi A4 Avant as spy photographers have snapped a pair of prototypes undergoing cold weather testing. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagons feature a shorter and wider grille that resides above a more pronounced central intake. They’re joined by evolutionary headlights and vertical air curtains.
Carscoops
Gold-Over-Tan Ferrari SF90 Stradale Is Probably The Classiest Spec You’ll Ever See
Ferrari’s Tailor Made program has given way to many a unique car in the past. Some are true works of art, while others are, shall we say, less so. As for this particular SF90 Stradale, which was also made through the personalization program, we would place it firmly in the former camp.
