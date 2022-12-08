Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Enthea Raises $2M in Seed Funding
Enthea, a Boston, MA-based supplier of insurance policy for psychedelic healthcare, raised $2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch its companies into 40 markets throughout the U.S. subsequent 12 months in addition to develop its buyer base and supplier community.
aiexpress.io
Phlux Technology Raises £4M in Seed Funding
Phlux Technology, a Sheffield, UK-based designer of infrared sensors, raised £4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Octopus Ventures with participation from Northern Gritstone, the Foresight Williams Know-how Funds, the Innovation Fund, and Innovate UK. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up...
aiexpress.io
Solis Agrosciences Raises Growth Funding
Solis Agrosciences, a St. Louis, CA-based firm offering R&D crop improvement companies to Agtech corporations, raised an undisclosed quantity in Development funding. The spherical was led by Hermann Firms, McKelvey, and BioGenerator Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden expertise and infrastructure to fulfill the...
aiexpress.io
Trilio Raises $17M in Series B Funding
Trilio, a Framingham, MA-based supplier of cloud-native information safety options, raised $17M in Collection B funding. The extra funding was led by SKK Ventures with participation from T-Cellular Ventures, Wayra Telefónica Innovation, Raiven Capital, Genesis Accel, .406 Ventures and Jack Egan. This brings Trilio’s complete capital raised to $36M.
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
aiexpress.io
Darwin CX Raises $38.4M in Funding
Darwin CX, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of a SaaS platform for the subscription economic system, raised $38M in funding. The spherical was led by First Ascent Ventures and Felicitas World Companions with participation from Metropolitan Companions Group and Liam Lynch. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
aiexpress.io
Uniqus Consultech Raises US$12.5M in Series A Funding
Uniqus Consultech, a Mumbai , Maharashtra and New Fort, DE-based supplier of a tech-enabled world ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting platform, raised US$12.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Nexus Enterprise Companions, with participation from Sorin Investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Beamery Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Beamery, a London, UK-based supplier of a expertise lifecycle administration platform, raised $50M in Sequence D funding. The spherical, which introduced the corporate’s valuation to over $1 billion, was led by Academics’ Ventures Development, a part of the C$242 billion Ontario Academics’ Pension Plan. The corporate intends...
aiexpress.io
Green Bioactives Closes £2.6M in Seed Financing
Green Bioactives, an Edinburgh, Scotland, UK-based firm devoted to the commercialization of plant vascular stem cells, raised £2.6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Eos Advisory LLP, with participation from Regenerate Ventures’ Agtech Fund, Milltrust Worldwide Group, and Scottish Enterprise. Andrew Durkie, Companion at Eos, will be part of the Inexperienced Bioactives Board of Administrators.
aiexpress.io
Nillion Closes $20M+ Funding
Nillion, a US-based developer of an web infrastructure for the safe storage and computation of knowledge, raised $20M+ in funding. The spherical was led by Distributed International, with participation from Large Mind Holdings, Chapter One, GSR, Hashkey, OP Crypto, Salt Fund, and 150+ others. The corporate intends to make use...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
aiexpress.io
Customcells Raises €60M in Series A Funding
Customcells, an Itzehoe and and Tübingen, Germany-based battery cell producer, raised €60M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by World Fund and Abacon Capital with participation from present investor Vsquared Ventures and Porsche. will stay the corporate’s largest shareholders after the funding. The corporate plans...
aiexpress.io
Makers Raises £7M in Funding
Makers, a London, UK-based tech expertise firm, raised £7M in funding. The spherical was led by BGF with participation from Ahead Companions and Educapital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to supply a greater variety of tech bootcamp and apprenticeship programs over the subsequent three years.
aiexpress.io
Privacy4Cars Closes Funding Round
Privacy4Cars, an Atlanta, GA-based privacy-tech firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in funding. The Presidio Group’s CEO, Brodie Cobb, joined FM Capital and Automotive Ventures (who led Privacy4Cars’ Collection A spherical in August 2021) in investing within the startup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005623/en/ BioConsortia, Inc. introduces five new microbial-based nematicides for seed treatments. Photo shows testing of new microbial products in various soil samples at BioConsortia headquarters in Davis, California. (Photo: BioConsortia, Inc.)
Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy
Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more […] The post Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
aiexpress.io
Tellus Therapeutics Raises $35M in Series A Financing
Tellus Therapeutics, a Dhuram, NC-based neonatal care firm, raised $35M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Perceptive Xontogeny Enterprise Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for the event of TT-20 into medical trials for white matter mind harm in preterm infants and its pipeline program.
aiexpress.io
How Big Data Informs Park Planning
The sphere of parks and recreation is more and more turning into extra data-driven, with knowledge serving to to tell planning, decision-making, and useful resource allocation. This text by Kurt Buss discusses how knowledge evaluation and analysis by three nationwide organizations, together with the Nationwide Recreation and Park Affiliation (NRPA), the Belief for Public Land (TPL), and the Nationwide Affiliation of Realtors (NAR), are getting used to make sure and help the equitable distribution and provision of parks in communities throughout the nation. Particularly, the next sources are highlighted:
aiexpress.io
TreviPay Acquires Apruve
TreviPay, an Overland Park, KS-based supplier of B2B funds and invoicing options, acquired Apruve, a Minneapolis, MN-based supplier of a fee platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TreviPay will develop its product providing. All Apruve personnel shall be retained and Apruve purchasers can anticipate...
Comments / 0