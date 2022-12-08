ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
icytales.com

What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts

Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
psychologytoday.com

What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?

Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
psychologytoday.com

Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?

People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
CNET

Practicing Gratitude Isn't Woo-Woo. It's a Path to More Money

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Imagine losing your entire savings. Now imagine losing your entire savings because of Bernie Madoff, the (late) crook who took over 50 billion dollars' worth of his clients' investments in a Ponzi scheme.
Shelley Wenger

Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep

One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.
Carmen Micsa

Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness

Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
psychologytoday.com

Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone

If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
The Guardian

Body Am I by Moheb Costandi review – the new science of self-consciousness

Moheb Costandi’s title is taken from Nietzsche’s philosophical masterpiece Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “The awakened and knowing say: body am I entirely, and nothing more; and soul is only the name for something about the body.” The radical rejection of mind-body dualism expressed in this sentence is shared today by most neuroscientists, who believe that the mind is a product of the brain. Indeed, this “neurocentric” view has been widely accepted and, writes Costandi, “the idea that we are our brains is now firmly established”.
Yoga Journal

10 Tips for Teaching Yoga for Seniors

Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. There are almost 70 million people in the U.S. between the ages of 58 and 76—and more and more of them are practicing yoga. Like many others, they’re attracted to the practice for the health benefits. The practice promises to ease pain, lower blood pressure, reduce depression, and provide benefits for other health concerns that impact older Americans.
PC Magazine

Practice Self Care With a $70 Lifetime Subscription to Mindfulness.com

With looming shopping deadlines and holiday planning, we could all use a little zen in our lives. Mindfulness.com gives you access to some of the best meditation instruction, and the time has never been better to try it. Let that seasonal stress melt away with a lifetime subscription to the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan, on sale now for $69.99.
MedicalXpress

Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction

Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...

