Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO