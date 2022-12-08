Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Ki Mobility Donates Wheelchairs to Stevens Point City Hall
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City Hall in Stevens Point is now equipped with two wheelchairs donated by Ki Mobility after employees discovered there weren’t any in the building at the worst possible time. “A while back there was a gentleman at City Hall that was feeling weak....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Municipal Center Opens Monday in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Weston residents looking to pay their property taxes before the end of the year won’t do so at the former Municipal Hall on Schofield Ave. The Village will hold a soft opening for the new Municipal Center on Camp Phillips Road Monday, and they are encouraging everyone to bring their tax bill to that location to make their payment.
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marshfield Clinic CEO to Step Down Next Fall
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The first CEO in the history of Marshfield Clinic has announced her intentions to step down from the position next fall. Dr. Susan Turney announced the move in a press release Monday morning, saying she will stay on to help guide the hospital system through a merger with Duluth-based Essentia Health. That process is expected to be completed in the coming months.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture. The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau to get additional funding from city
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor Bureau will get extra funding from the City of Stevens Point after their longtime partner, the Village of Plover, pulled from their agreement last month. The visitor’s bureau had previously partnered with the Village of Plover for tourism and...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Weston water: Well 4 back online
WESTON, WI (WSAU) – The Village of Weston has issued a water quality update. Well #4 is back online, and drinking water meets current state forever-chemical standards. The village took wells 3 and 4 offline earlier this year because of elevated PFASs levels. A temporary filtration system was put in place, and after a new round of testing and approval from the Department of Natural Resources, well 4 was turned back on as of December 9th.
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Says They're No Closer to Finding a Solution Regarding the Verso Paper Mill
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, which was acquired by Scandinavian papermaker Billrud earlier this year, has been closed for more than two years now, and, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Shane Blaser says they are still no closer to finding a solution to re open the facility than we were when the closure was first announced.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CBS 58
Republican Party of Wisconsin elects Brian Schimming as new chairman
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has announced the election of a new chairman. Brian Schimming was unanimously elected to the position at a Saturday, Dec. 10 Executive Committee meeting in Stevens Point, according to a press release from the party. The release quotes Schimming...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
wearegreenbay.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
94.3 Jack FM
Wild Deer in Shawano County Tests Positive for CWD
TOWN OF GERMANIA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A wild deer shot in Shawano County during the bowhunting season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the 4-to-5-year-old buck was shot in the town of Germania. That is in the southwestern corner of the county, west of Tigerton and south of Wittenberg.
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
