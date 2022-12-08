ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

Robin L. Strange

Robin L. Strange, 59, of Morton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on August 1, 1963, in Peoria, to Robert Strange and Joyce (Anderson) Noirot. Surviving are her siblings, Scott (Rhonda) Strange of Russellville, AR, Jeffery Strange of Birmingham,...
MORTON, IL

