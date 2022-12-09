12/8/22 Maryland, Jeanae Terry, Elisa Pinzan

Related
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Texas
Police: Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony domestic assault charge.
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team.
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0