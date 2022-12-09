12/8/22 Maryland, Jeanae Terry, Elisa Pinzan

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO