12/8/22 Maryland, Lasha Petree, Brinae Alexander

Related
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team.
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Some Maryland Teachers to Get $1,000 Payments: Which County Got Identified?
One specific county in Maryland has a new $1,000 payment for teachers. The appreciation bonus will be out in their paychecks before the holidays. The money will come as a surprise to many of the recipients to say "thank you" for your service.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 20: Once you go, you know
The 20th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland we awakened in Salisbury and made our way back across the Bay Bridge to attend the Brian Jack Memorial at SoundStage in downtown Baltimore. But, on the way we managed to pick up a legendary Angelina’s crab cake from a secret location on Kent Island (you can order them online) and a delicious beer at Ten Eyck Brewing in Queenstown, just off Route 50. (Yes, they have an interesting men’s room!)
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
WGMD Radio
Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.
New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
UPDATED: Maryland High School Placed On Lockdown After Reported Shooting
Suitland High School in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting was reported on school grounds, police said.The shooting happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, though no information about a possible gunman or victims was immediately released by school officials or police investigat…
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
WUSA
Parents outraged after shooting at Suitland High School
For hours -- parents couldn't get in touch with their children because of a lockdown. Police tell us it took place after a fight near the football field.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Teen injured, another arrested after shooting near Suitland High School
Prince George’s County police said Thursday that one person was injured in a shooting outside Suitland High School.
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0