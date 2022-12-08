ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New York Post

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG

Olivia Holzmacher is back in action on Bengals game day. The longtime girlfriend of quarterback Joe Burrow showed off her pregame routine Sunday in a new Instagram video that featured pal Morgan Wilson, the wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. In the black-and-white clip, which was posted on Holzmacher’s Instagram Stories, the duo can be seen bundled up in their winter gear as they smile for the camera. Previous 1 of 2 Next This past week has been a big one for Burrow, who not only defeated the Chiefs last Sunday in a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game, but he celebrated his 26th birthday on...
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
