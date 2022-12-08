Read full article on original website
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Putin calls oil price cap 'stupid,' and says Russia is considering slashing oil production in response
Russia is considering slashing its oil production in response to the Western price cap, Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Russian president also said Moscow wouldn't be financially affected by the price cap, calling the mechanism "stupid." If Russia cuts output, it could spur volatility and send crude prices higher,...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report said
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times that Moscow quietly added tankers this year, coming as Europe puts a price cap on Russian oil.
Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Kremlin rejects EU oil price cap: 'Europe will live without Russian oil'
The Kremlin on Saturday rejected EU efforts to hit Russia's top earner by placing a price cap on its oil and said 'Europe will live without Russian oil.'
G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia have joined the European Union in agreeing to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It's a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. The nations needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.
CNBC
EU sanctions, Russian oil price cap cause tanker bottleneck as crude moves through Turkey
35 tankers have departed from Russia since the first day of the new oil price cap and EU sanctions, per MarineTraffic. There are 16 tankers filled with Russian crude waiting for new Turkish insurance clearance, with the average waiting time up around 47% week-over-week, according to VesselsValue. The crude oil...
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the cap’s European backers would come to rue their decision. “From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil,” Ulyanov tweeted. “Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support anti-market price caps. Wait, very soon the EU will accuse Russia of using oil as a weapon.”
Putin's 'desperation' in Ukraine is making Russia more dependent on other pariah states, top Pentagon official says
Russia is facing increasing international isolation because of its war against Ukraine. Moscow is not totally alone, as countries continue to buy its oil and, in some cases, send it arms. Some of those countries are also isolated, and there are limits on what they can do for Russia. International...
CNBC
Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
Russia has 3 oil moves reportedly in mind to hit back at the G7 price cap: a sales ban, a minimum price and maximum discounts
Russia could strike back at the G7 price cap in three different ways, according to reports. These include a sales ban to participating countries, a price floor and maximum discounts. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister said any retaliatory measure would come into force by year-end. Russia is weighing its options to...
energyintel.com
Australian Producers Slam Proposed Price Cap
Australia's Labor government has proposed a temporary cap on domestic wholesale gas and thermal coal prices in a package of measures designed to limit soaring energy costs in the country's East Coast states. Turkey has stopped buying Russian crude oil, but observers believe it is just a temporary pause as...
