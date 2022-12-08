ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Grizzlies blow by short-handed Hawks

Tyus Jones had 22 points and a season-high 11 assists, and the host Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game, earning a 128-103 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jones was 8 for 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, to go along with three steals. He...
Albany Herald

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans Are the Real Deal

If there’s one thing the NBA has benefited from in the past few years, it’s the installment of a play-in round as an extension of the league’s postseason. In that strange 2020 bubble experience, we watched the teams that traveled to Orlando duke it out and saw the young Suns nearly sneak into the playoffs after reeling off eight consecutive wins—a run that set them up nicely the following year for a trip to the NBA Finals. Then in 2021, Ja Morant and the youthful Grizzlies stunned the Warriors in a play-in game and used the experience from a first-round loss to Utah as a springboard to finish as a vastly improved No. 2 seed last season.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.

