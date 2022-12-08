Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic was serving a 241-year sentence for a series of robberies he committed when he was only 16. Bostic, now 43, changed his life in prison. He went to school and read and wrote books, even though he had no hope of ever getting out. CBS News was there when Bostic was released thanks to the judge who first put him behind bars.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO