Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Missouri inmate released after 27 years, with help from the judge who sentenced him
Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic was serving a 241-year sentence for a series of robberies he committed when he was only 16. Bostic, now 43, changed his life in prison. He went to school and read and wrote books, even though he had no hope of ever getting out. CBS News was there when Bostic was released thanks to the judge who first put him behind bars.
Fulton DA pushes back against judge's decision to drop charges against guards accused in inmate's death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a Fulton County judge dropped the charges against six jailers accused in an inmate's death, prosecutors are asking him to reconsider - saying the basis of his decision isn't applicable to this case. The judge made his decision to quash the indictment last week...
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
51-Year-Old Paul Born Killed In A Fatal Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Webster Parish. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US Highway 371, just north of LA Highway 531.
Comments / 0