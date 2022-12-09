Read full article on original website
Related
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
kynt1450.com
Hit and Run Causes Significant Damage to St. John’s Lutheran Church
A hit and run in Yankton Sunday morning caused significant damage to a Sunday school classroom at the St. John’s Lutheran Church. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said Monday that a vehicle struck the North side of the Church. Foote says that the suspect’s vehicle was identified from debris...
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
Sioux City Journal
Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom
DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful...
Sword-wielding home invasion suspect in custody, Madison County Sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking information regarding the suspect of an assault that was wielding a samurai sword.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
kiwaradio.com
Several people left out in the cold from fire at Sioux City appartment
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters remained on the scene Friday of a fire that forced some 40 people out into the cold and rain Thursday night. Deputy Fire Marshal, John Nelson says there are still several hot spots. Some of the residents fled without coats or shoes...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
Stray of the Day: Meet Daisy
This is Daisy, a 2-to-3-year-old, spayed female, Labrador mix. She was surrendered to the shelter by her owners who could no longer keep her.
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
Something unique about last night's winter storm -- was thunder snow.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (52) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
stantonregister.com
Stanton To Have Counselors Available Following Student's Death
Stanton Community Schools will have counselors available following the death of a student, according to school officials on Wednesday afternoon. "We have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss," officials said. Counselors will be available in the middle school/high school library until 6 p.m. Wednesday....
Vermillion house added to National Register of Historic Places
The Basil H. and Frances Jacobson House in Vermillion is now considered a federally historic place.
News Channel Nebraska
'It takes so much time': One-Acts highlight the hard work the performers put in
NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was the final day of the 2022 NSAA Play Production Championships in Norfolk. Friday's schedule was pushed back by an hour due to weather conditions, but that didn't stop the performers from putting on a happy face before and after performing. Scotus Central Catholic was back...
Comments / 0