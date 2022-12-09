ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman

A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
NORFOLK, NE
kynt1450.com

Hit and Run Causes Significant Damage to St. John’s Lutheran Church

A hit and run in Yankton Sunday morning caused significant damage to a Sunday school classroom at the St. John’s Lutheran Church. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said Monday that a vehicle struck the North side of the Church. Foote says that the suspect’s vehicle was identified from debris...
Sioux City Journal

Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom

DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful...
EMERSON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA
stantonregister.com

Stanton To Have Counselors Available Following Student's Death

Stanton Community Schools will have counselors available following the death of a student, according to school officials on Wednesday afternoon. "We have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss," officials said. Counselors will be available in the middle school/high school library until 6 p.m. Wednesday....
STANTON, NE

