Good Afternoon. News: So Long, Shroom House, Black Portlanders' Lawsuit Against the City and Legacy, and Same-Sex Marriage Bill Passes Congress

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Cleveland Cancels Classes After Shooting, Buisnesses Refuse to Accept Cans, and SCIENCE
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We're officially in...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, Portland: City Sweeps Southeast Camps, an Interstate Bridge Price Tag, and Protests in Peru
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! I hope you...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Seriously, Wear Yer Damn Mask, Sinema Dips Out of Dem Party, and Will Shroom House Customers Be Arrested, Too?
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! What's up, Friday?...
Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,100 a Month
A monthly budget of $2,100 will not get you far in the United States -- especially on the notoriously pricey West Coast. But there are still a handful of enclaves where you can get by on that kind of...
The Portland Mercury
Grand Jury Clears PPB Officer in Fatal July Shooting
A Multnomah County grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Portland police officer who killed a man in July. Shortly after midnight on July 24, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer Gelsomina "Mina" Cavalli-Singer and her partner responded to a 911 call alleging that a man and a woman were fighting in the street near SE 148th Ave. and SE Clinton St.
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
Multnomah County commissioners poised to defy Wheeler
Despite a request for delay, the vote on spending $33.6 million on homeless aid rather than campsites is set for Dec. 15.The Multnomah County Commission is preparing to defy Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and approve spending $33.6 million in homeless assistance funds without committing to support six large, sanctioned campsites approved by the Portland City Council. The vote is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15. The commission agenda posted on Sunday, Dec. 11, includes the spending request that does not allocate any funds for the proposed campsites. Although the City Council approved $27 million for them on Nov. 30, Wheeler...
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
Portland home sales have dropped nearly 40% in 1 year, study says
Despite the increasing price of homes from 2020 to 2022, the year-over-year data shows a slowing market.
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps
In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races
Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
‘You’ll start to see it go down:’ City of Portland says homicide number will decrease in 2023
With the City of Portland facing another record year of homicides, KOIN 6 News is asking city leaders what is being done to prevent that from happening again in 2023.
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
newsnationnow.com
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
kptv.com
Portland mother finds suspected fentanyl in front yard, feet away from children’s toys
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a shocking moment for one northeast Portland mother. Evelyn Macpherson said this week she was out in her front yard when she saw something strange in her garden box. Sitting on a plant was a flexible, plastic container, and inside were blue pills she suspects were fentanyl.
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
kptv.com
Breaking: 1 dead, 1 critical following ‘apparent murder-suicide attempt’ in Washougal, police say
Mayor Wheeler announces plan to bring city employees back to office. Police serve warrant, arrest 4 at Portland shop selling psychedelic mushrooms. The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 12 is counting down the days until Christmas with 12 days of trivia!. FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: Providence...
Comments / 0