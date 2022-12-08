ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Afternoon. News: So Long, Shroom House, Black Portlanders' Lawsuit Against the City and Legacy, and Same-Sex Marriage Bill Passes Congress

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Seriously, Wear Yer Damn Mask, Sinema Dips Out of Dem Party, and Will Shroom House Customers Be Arrested, Too?

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! What's up, Friday?...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Grand Jury Clears PPB Officer in Fatal July Shooting

A Multnomah County grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Portland police officer who killed a man in July. Shortly after midnight on July 24, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer Gelsomina "Mina" Cavalli-Singer and her partner responded to a 911 call alleging that a man and a woman were fighting in the street near SE 148th Ave. and SE Clinton St.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County commissioners poised to defy Wheeler

Despite a request for delay, the vote on spending $33.6 million on homeless aid rather than campsites is set for Dec. 15.The Multnomah County Commission is preparing to defy Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and approve spending $33.6 million in homeless assistance funds without committing to support six large, sanctioned campsites approved by the Portland City Council. The vote is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15. The commission agenda posted on Sunday, Dec. 11, includes the spending request that does not allocate any funds for the proposed campsites. Although the City Council approved $27 million for them on Nov. 30, Wheeler...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps

In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races

Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
newsnationnow.com

Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’

(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR

