Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Trumpeter swans bring another winter white to Missouri waters
Trumpeter swans are a bird distinct among the waterfowl that glide into western Missouri on the north winter winds, lingering until ice drives them southward. Watching them vies with spotting eagles and flocks of snow geese as a fun winter wildlife viewing activity, suggests the Missouri Department of Conservation. Once...
mycouriertribune.com
Florida ag commissioner wants to ban land sales to foreign entitities
(The Center Square) – Florida's new Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson wants to restrict the sale of The Sunshine State's farmland to foreign countries after increasing concerns about what foreign buyers – namely Chinese companies closely affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – are doing with the agricultural land once they purchase it.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri gets $3M in federal funds for broadband internet planning
(The Center Square) – Missouri will receive approximately $3 million in federal funds for community engagement, research and a five-year plan to improve broadband internet throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration provided the funds through two programs. The State Digital Equity Planning...
mycouriertribune.com
What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary
Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As. Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political...
Comments / 0