ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uplift Loudoun

How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy

Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town

(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Upworthy

Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
WESTMINSTER, MD
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Serene rambled with an in-ground pool

Convenient, main level rambler-style living in a serene setting with an in-ground pool and updates aplenty! All of this and more awaits you at 159 Chapel Green Road. This residence includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, approximately one-acre lot in Stafford County.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say

Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Leesburg getting a Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken too

And Leesburg makes three. For the third time in less than a month, we have news about another Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken restaurant coming to Loudoun County. The latest location is in Leesburg. It will be taking a 2,400 s.f. end unit in the Leesburg Plaza, next door to Giovanni’s New York Pizza.
LEESBURG, VA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)

Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
WASHINGTON, DC
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
mocoshow.com

Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire

3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List

Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy