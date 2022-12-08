Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy
Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity
Photo byLoudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook) There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Breakfast at IHOP reflects our diverse community
I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. The first time I...
alxnow.com
Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town
(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
Upworthy
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Serene rambled with an in-ground pool
Convenient, main level rambler-style living in a serene setting with an in-ground pool and updates aplenty! All of this and more awaits you at 159 Chapel Green Road. This residence includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, approximately one-acre lot in Stafford County.
School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say
Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
ffxnow.com
Bunnyman Brewing’s Lorton move approved, set to open next year at site of the local legend
Bunnyman Brewing is hopping on over to Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center next year. The Fairfax-based brewery got an official go-ahead from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to take over a nearly 4,700-square-foot space at the county-owned Workhouse Arts Campus in Lorton. This will be...
theburn.com
Leesburg getting a Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken too
And Leesburg makes three. For the third time in less than a month, we have news about another Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken restaurant coming to Loudoun County. The latest location is in Leesburg. It will be taking a 2,400 s.f. end unit in the Leesburg Plaza, next door to Giovanni’s New York Pizza.
Cow smashes into doctors’ office after jumping off trailer in Virginia
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)
Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Before you die, you've got to try this place.In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination …
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
mocoshow.com
Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire
3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
fredericksburg.today
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
