City of Yuma welcomes new Chief of police

YUMA – The City of Yuma has selected Thomas Garrity to be its new Chief of Police. Garrity has been serving as Commander in the Prince William County, Virginia, Police Department. He brings more than 32 years of service in law enforcement and public safety. A native of Paxinos,...
YUMA, AZ
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of December 12th

Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
YUMA, AZ
Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5

YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
YUMA, AZ
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Hall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Hall of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Hall is a military police officer whose responsibilities include ensuring security aboard the installation and its residents by standing guard, responding to emergencies, and patrolling MCAS Yuma and the flight line.
YUMA, AZ
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
YUMA, AZ
IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
IMPERIAL, CA
Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'

Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic." This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms....
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting

No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
YUMA, AZ
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents

While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
YUMA, AZ
Locals in Yuma can now access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

YUMA - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has partnered with Yuma County to expand access to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Yuma County residents. Effective December 3, 2022, DES has opened its program to provide rent and utility assistance to eligible Yuma County renters affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal

Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade

CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
CALEXICO, CA
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ

Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
YUMA, AZ
Yuma County Health Director warns the tridemic is here

A warning from Yuma County’s Director of Public Health: the “tridemic” is here in a big way. Diana Gomez tells KAWC cases of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, are on the rise in Yuma earlier than is traditional. The county has more than 700 confirmed flu cases, which...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

