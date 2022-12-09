Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Yuma welcomes new Chief of police
YUMA – The City of Yuma has selected Thomas Garrity to be its new Chief of Police. Garrity has been serving as Commander in the Prince William County, Virginia, Police Department. He brings more than 32 years of service in law enforcement and public safety. A native of Paxinos,...
YCSO investigating homicide on Interstate 8
Yuma County Sheriff's Investigators are currently on Interstate 8 investigating a homicide. The post YCSO investigating homicide on Interstate 8 appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of December 12th
Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5
YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Hall
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Hall of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Hall is a military police officer whose responsibilities include ensuring security aboard the installation and its residents by standing guard, responding to emergencies, and patrolling MCAS Yuma and the flight line.
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'
Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic." This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms....
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
Locals in Yuma can now access the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
YUMA - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has partnered with Yuma County to expand access to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Yuma County residents. Effective December 3, 2022, DES has opened its program to provide rent and utility assistance to eligible Yuma County renters affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Imperial Valley College named one of the best colleges in CA
A nationally recognized publisher of college resources has ranked Imperial Valley College (IVC) as one of the best community colleges in California. The post Imperial Valley College named one of the best colleges in CA appeared first on KYMA.
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
The Field: Jones and Pancrazi on Recent Elections and the Past and Future of Yuma Legislators
On this week's episode of The Field from KAWC, we sit down with two of Yuma's past state legislators to talk about the most recent elections and an increasingly divisive political environment in the state and across the country. Russell Jones is a former State Representative who served in the...
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
Virus cases in Yuma cause concern
A trio of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza viruses is plaguing the Yuma community. The post Virus cases in Yuma cause concern appeared first on KYMA.
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
Yuma County Health Director warns the tridemic is here
A warning from Yuma County’s Director of Public Health: the “tridemic” is here in a big way. Diana Gomez tells KAWC cases of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, are on the rise in Yuma earlier than is traditional. The county has more than 700 confirmed flu cases, which...
