Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
invezz.com
Microsoft to buy 4% of London Stock Exchange Group
Microsoft will buy 4% equity stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSEG). The companies have also agreed a 10-year strategic partnership for LSEG to tap into Microsoft cloud services. Shares of LSEG soared nearly 4% early Monday, while Microsoft shares were marginally up pre-market. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has agreed...
invezz.com
Coupa software shot up 25% on Monday: what happened?
Thoma Bravo says it will buy Coupa Software Inc for $8.0 billion. Coupa reports better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Coupa stock is still down more than 50% versus the start of 2022. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) opened more than 25% up this morning after Thoma Bravo confirmed that...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
invezz.com
Lululemon stock is down 13% today: buy the dip?
Lululemon Athletica Inc is trading down on conservative future guidance. Stacey Widlitz of SW Retail Advisors shares her outlook on Lululemon. Lululemon stock is currently down nearly 20% versus the start of 2022. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) opened more than 10% down on Friday after the athletic apparel retailer...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: War cloud, Salesforce downgrade, GameStop quarter
1. U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the dropped five sessions in a row, including Monday and Tuesday's sharp back-to-back declines. Concern that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may tip the economy into recession has been dogging Wall Street of late. 2. Club holding. (PXD) price...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
Morningstar Ultimate Stock Pickers' Top Selections
The stock pickers include 22 money managers who oversee mutual funds covered by Morningstar analysts. With the S&P 500 down 17% this year, you may be thinking this is a good time to pick up some stock bargains. Here are companies you may want to consider. Morningstar has created a...
invezz.com
Should you buy the British pound amid today’s positive economic data?
A string of positive economic data failed to move the British pound today. Investors don't take any chances ahead of the Bank of England's decision later this week. Today was a big day for British pound traders as key economic data was released. All of it surprised to the upside, an important development given expectations that the Bank of England will raise the bank rate by 50bp later this week.
invezz.com
Amidst the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises $20m+ From Over 150 Strategic Contributors
New York, New York, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the Founding Team of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. Web3 startup Nillion...
invezz.com
DocuSign stock jumped 15% in after-hours: here’s the catalyst
DocuSign Inc reports market-beating results for its fiscal Q3. Its future guidance is also in line with the FactSet consensus. DocuSign stock is still down more than 65% for the year. Shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) jumped more than 15% in extended trading after the e-signature company reported better-than-expected...
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Again Today
The cybersecurity specialist's stock is now down approximately 44% across 2022.
