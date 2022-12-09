ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, PA

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Cambridge Springs at Brookville Boys’ Basketball Tuesday, Dec. 13

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Cambridge Springs at Brookville boys’ basketball D9/10 crossover matchup on Tuesday. Tip-off will be approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity contest, with airtime approximately 10 minutes before tip. The broadcast is being done in conjunction with Mega Rock (105.5 FM, Brookville) and will air on their Facebook page.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Watch Live: Brockway at Forest Area Girls Basketball

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to East Forest High School to take on Forest Area in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bear Country. The game can be watched above or below or on any...
MARIENVILLE, PA
2022 Jim Kelly YDL Sports Network District 9 Football Awards Powered by Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Chosen; All-District Team Named

WARREN, Pa. – Blaine Moses was a force on both sides of the football for Port Allegany, and was a big reason the Gators got within two wins of a PIAA Class 1A title. And it was that play on both sides of the football that earned the senior fullback/linebacker the 2022 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly District 9 Football Player of the Year award powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA

