WARREN, Pa. – Blaine Moses was a force on both sides of the football for Port Allegany, and was a big reason the Gators got within two wins of a PIAA Class 1A title. And it was that play on both sides of the football that earned the senior fullback/linebacker the 2022 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly District 9 Football Player of the Year award powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

PORT ALLEGANY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO