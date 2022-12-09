Read full article on original website
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Cambridge Springs at Brookville Boys’ Basketball Tuesday, Dec. 13
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Cambridge Springs at Brookville boys’ basketball D9/10 crossover matchup on Tuesday. Tip-off will be approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity contest, with airtime approximately 10 minutes before tip. The broadcast is being done in conjunction with Mega Rock (105.5 FM, Brookville) and will air on their Facebook page.
Watch Live: Brockway at Forest Area Girls Basketball
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to East Forest High School to take on Forest Area in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bear Country. The game can be watched above or below or on any...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Brockway at Forest Area Girls Monday, Dec. 12
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Brockway at Forest Area girls’ basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, from East Forest High School. Airtime will be 5:50 p.m. for the 6 p.m. tip-off. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the...
Dec. 12, 2022 D9 Hoops: St. Marys Boys Beat DCC in OT; Benson Hits Game-Winning Shot for Bradford Girls
ST. MARYS, Pa. – St. Marys hit 10 of 14 free throws in overtime to knock off visiting DuBois Central Catholic, 78-71, in AML South action. The free-throw line helped the Dutch outscore the Cardinals 14-7 in overtime. DCC had sent the game to the extra session tied at...
2022 Jim Kelly YDL Sports Network District 9 Football Awards Powered by Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Chosen; All-District Team Named
WARREN, Pa. – Blaine Moses was a force on both sides of the football for Port Allegany, and was a big reason the Gators got within two wins of a PIAA Class 1A title. And it was that play on both sides of the football that earned the senior fullback/linebacker the 2022 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly District 9 Football Player of the Year award powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
