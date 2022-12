Increasing numbers of people are switching to a plant-based lifestyle, reducing consumption of meat and animal products. Though this can be beneficial for one’s personal health, it also helps combat climate change, and is a great way to show care for animals. People can often be deterred from going vegetarian or vegan due to the stigma that plant-based food does not taste good in comparison to meat.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO