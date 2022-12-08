Read full article on original website
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tyler hosts ‘Christmas at the Park’ children’s event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler hosted their 18th annual Christmas at the Park event on Friday, Dec. 9. It’s held on the second Friday in December every year at the Children’s Park of Tyler. It’s a time for families to come together at the Children’s Park to celebrate the true meaning of […]
KLTV
Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
inforney.com
Tyler nonprofit to give away Christmas trees for community
After raising a significant amount of money during its inaugural year, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will now allow East Texans to take home one of its fresh evergreen trees for free. High quality Nordmann and Noble fir trees are available to take home beginning Sunday and lasting until Friday, or...
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
Henderson County completes $7 million communication system
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced that they completed their new $7 million communication system last week. “As far as the official portion of it, this concludes a little over four years of work,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. The system was completed after the Henderson County Commissioner’s Court accepted the construction of […]
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
KLTV
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes back in September, and today they showed off their hard work. Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition. Updated: 1 hour ago. An East Texas high school auto tech class is considered among the best of the...
KLTV
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
Tyler, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Look: Vandegrift upsets Katy to advance to its first Texas football state championship game
All the pressure was on Vandegrift's Hayden Arnold on Saturday, and the senior kicker delivered. Arnold drove a 37-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to beat Katy 38-35, sending Vandegrift to its first high school football state championship game. The Vipers will play DeSoto at 3 p.m. ...
marioncoherald.com
Committee chaired by Hughes subpoenas Wall Street firm to hearing in Marshall
A state Senate committee has issued a subpoena, requesting BlackRock Inc. to provide specific documents related to the world’s largest money manager’s environmental, social and governance practices and for its executives to testify. The Committee is chaired by Senator Bryan Hughes and the hearing has been set for...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking portion of Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of Loop 281 is closed after a Tuesday morning crash. According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Birdsong St. and W. Loop 281, near Komatsu Mining Corp. Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update...
