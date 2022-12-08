Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San FranciscoR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
Thrillist
Where to Find the Coolest Urban Wineries in the U.S.
While some of the world’s best wines come from picturesque vineyards in rural Italy and France, planning a trip to a far-flung wine country isn’t always easy. Maybe you can’t take time off work. Perhaps the airfare is too expensive, or it’s a bit too ambitious to try to go to Burgundy for the weekend.
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
Round 2 of weekend storm will go until Monday; Long-term dry winter still in forecast
It's the third storm this month, but not enough to impact the current drought. However, fire officials say a wet winter does help with the dry fuels.
sfstandard.com
The Bay Area Housing Recession Is Already Here
Whether or not the U.S. tips into a recession next year, there’s an uneasy feeling in the Bay Area that economic fallout from the pandemic is only beginning. A nasty combination of rising interest rates, inflation, tech layoffs and a sputtering stock market have many in the region hunkering down for an economic slowdown, if not a full-on recession. Meanwhile, the state’s coffers are expected to shrink considerably, with a legislative analyst forecasting a $25 billion budget deficit tied to poor stock market performance.
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Big weekend storm a reminder to be flood ready
Get ready for heavy rains on Friday night and through Saturday. “A strong low-pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska will spin into California late Friday night and into Saturday morning, bringing round-after-round of heavy rain and snow showers to the coast. These showers will spread to the Bay Area and Sierra Nevada by Saturday afternoon, becoming more intense along ski resorts and passes in the Tahoe area through Sunday morning. Bursts of rain and winds will then spread south along Highway 1, encompassing the LA and San Diego metros by Sunday afternoon. The stage is set for a statewide winter storm that will introduce some challenges for residents and travelers alike all weekend long.”
Timeline: 1st Bay Area storm arrives ahead of atmospheric river this weekend
The first of two storms coming our way arrives Thursday, before a stronger one with an atmospheric river this weekend. Here's what to expect.
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
Comments / 0