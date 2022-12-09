ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Organization, Christian Cultural Center and Monadnock Development Celebrate Full City Council Approval for Innovative Urban Village in East New York

archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City

Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Quay Tower Closes Over $98 Million in Sales in 2022

RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group, today announced closings in excess of $98 million in 2022 alone at the coveted Quay Tower, documenting increased year-over-year sales volume and a higher price per square foot in recorded sales than 2021. On the heels of this success, the team has unveiled a stunning new Penthouse Collection debuting the final high-floor residences priced from $6.5M to $10.8M. Quay Tower is a spectacular luxury building offering the last opportunity to own a new construction residence on the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. As interest rates have increased, the boutique building has seen an influx in affluent all-cash buyers attracted by the ability to close rapidly on the trophy residences at the move-in-ready tower.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Tishman Speyer Announces the Completion of 11 Hoyt

Tishman Speyer, a leading Manhattan-based real estate development and investment company announced the completion of 11 Hoyt by fully unveiling the interiors of the luxury residential development. Located at the crossroads of Downtown and brownstone Brooklyn, 11 Hoyt exemplifies a best-in-class building made possible through an impressive collaboration with a world-renowned design team. Studio Gang, the award-winning architecture and urban design firm led by MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang designed the building. Michaelis Boyd, known for its work with Soho House around the world, designed the interiors for the residences and amenity spaces. 11 Hoyt is the first completed residential building in New York City for Studio Gang and Michaelis Boyd. AD100 landscape architect Hollander Design collaborated on designing the outdoor amenities and the landscaping.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx

The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
BRONX, NY
amny.com

Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy

One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced today the creation of a one-acre perimeter park surrounding all four sides of City Hall to encourage more special events and public use of the outdoor space in one of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Push to landmark former Black school in NYC sees movement

NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original."One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Eastern Union closes $78.6M to refinance 1,017-unit MF portfolio in NJ/Bronx

Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union, has arranged a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties consisting of eleven sites across nine New Jersey localities, along with one property in the Bronx. Eastern Union is one of America’s largest commercial real estate mortgage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

SJP Properties and PGIM Complete Repositioning of 470 Park Avenue South with Opening of New Outdoor Roof Terrace

SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have completed the outdoor roof terrace at 470 Park Avenue South, signifying the culmination of the boutique office and retail building’s transformative repositioning, which has revitalized the property into one of the only fully amenitized workspaces along Manhattan’s Park Avenue South corridor.
MANHATTAN, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring

The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
