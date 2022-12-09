Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kpic
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
kpic
Albany Police looking for a pickup truck seen in the area of deadly hit-and-run Saturday
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department is looking for information about a dark-colored vehicle, believed to be a single-cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning, December 10. Officials say 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney...
kezi.com
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kpic
EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
kpic
How law enforcement is responding to wrong way drivers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — There have been six reported incidents of wrong-way driving on Randy Papé Beltline in the past 12 months, almost all of which were going westbound in the eastbound lanes. On Saturday a driver going the wrong way on the Beltline collided head-on with another...
Albany woman, 30, killed by hit-run driver
An Albany woman was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene of the crash in the early hours of Saturday, Albany police said.
klcc.org
Eugene Springfield Fire personnel fired up for their new engines
Eugene Springfield Fire has two new, state-of-the-art engines that’ll be put into action by month’s end. The new engines will serve Fire Stations 6 and 11. Costing $2. 3 million, both were designed in consultation with the fire department, the City of Eugene’s fleet service, and manufacturer, Pierce.
klcc.org
Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours. A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.
Lebanon-Express
Early morning hit-and-run leaves Albany pedestrian dead
A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove away. Someone called 911 at 4:22 a.m. on Dec. 10 to report a person lying in the roadway on Southeast Geary Street near Heritage Mall, according to an Albany Police Department news release.
kpic
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
kezi.com
Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
kezi.com
New Eugene YMCA in the works
EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community. December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back...
