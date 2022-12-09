Read full article on original website
Related
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign
If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
Brit Spaugh Zoo cougar exhibit expansion nearing completion
Tommie and Tanner are getting a bigger home. Brit Spaugh Zoo staff in Great Bend are nearing completion of a larger exhibit for the two cougars. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the space will more than triple from 512 square feet to nearly 1,800 square feet. "We added in a...
Barton to host Adult Education classes downtown
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 9-12. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Progress continues on new daycare facility in Stafford County
A joint daycare project continues to come to fruition in St. John. Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on the new facility in May. With the help of funds from the city of St. John and Stafford County Commission, a modular building was purchased for the daycare site at 413 N. Pearl in St. John. That building arrived in mid-November, and Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman said progress now continues inside.
Focus on Hoisington show (12/8)
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/9 - 12/11)
BOOKED: Gustavo Mendoza on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Wheeler on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Omar...
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
After 41 years, the ‘Doc’ is out at Barton Community College
An end to an era is coming on Friday, Dec. 16 at Barton Community College. For the past 41 years, Ken Henderson has served as the athletic trainer at the college in Great Bend. Known as “Doc” around the campus, Henderson will make his retirement official this week.
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
2 charged for armed robbery at Dollar General in Hays
Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Lady Panthers place fourth in loaded Christmas Clash
Twenty-nine schools, many of the state's top girl wrestlers. And, naturally, Christmas trees and music. Great Bend High School hosted its inaugural Christmas Clash Friday and Saturday, a rare two-day wrestling event in girls' wrestling. "We want to make this a premiere event every year, which is why we named...
KAKE TV
2 killed, 4 hurt in crash on county road in Kansas
ST. JOHN, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people died and four others were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at a county road intersection in central Kansas. The accident happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at NE 50th Avenue and NE 40th Street in Stafford County. That's about five miles east of St. John.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0